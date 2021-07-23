Lightning strike taking out system may accelerate Cape May’s move to county dispatch

Fashaw said he wanted to make sure all of Cape May’s dispatch employees can be transferred to the county system.

Mullock said he has toured the county dispatch facility, which is housed in the Lower Township Public Safety Building.

“It’s an impressive facility,” he said, all the more so when compared to the Cape May system.

He said the city looked likely to save some money by joining the county system, but the damage from the lighting may have changed the math. It will be one thing if the systems can be repaired, but replacing them would represent a major expense, he said.

In August, the city is set to open bids for construction of a new, multimillion-dollar fire headquarters to replace the existing building near City Hall. Officials also are set to begin planning for a new building for the Police Department.

Mullock said he could not say yet where that building would be located, but it would move the department out of City Hall.

The county dispatch system has been housed in the Lower Township building for about two years, and it’s been about six years since the county began laying the groundwork for a countywide system. It also serves as a backup service in an emergency.