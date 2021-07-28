Lightning strike means closed Atlantic County office building

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County office building at 1333 Atlantic Ave. was closed after the chiller of the air conditioning system stopped working. County officials believe a July 21 lightning strike knocked it out.

“The electrical panels were fried, rendering the air conditioning system useless,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said Wednesday. “As a result we have temporarily closed the building until a replacement chiller is installed.”

According to Levinson, the chiller was delivered Tuesday and should be fully functioning by the end of the week.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What’s ironic is that on July 6 the Board of County Commissioners had approved a $2.17 million contract for the replacement of the building’s air conditioning chillers," he said. "That work is scheduled to begin in the fall. When the air conditioning system went down, we were forced to find a temporary chiller to resolve the issue since the permanent replacement was in the process of being ordered. Another 45 days would have made the difference and none of this would have been necessary.”

The county is reviewing its options to try to recoup its losses. Officials expect an insurance adjuster will be called in to look at the damage and confirm whether lightning was the cause.