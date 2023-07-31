UPPER TOWNSHIP — A lightning strike is the likely cause of a Saturday night house fire that destroyed a home on Stagecoach Road in the Seaville section of the township.

The owners were not home at the time, according to Seaville Fire and Rescue Company Chief Steve Schaffer. Two dogs died in the blaze, he reported. There were no human injuries reported.

The house appeared to be damaged beyond repair, Schaffer said Monday.

A caller reported the fire at 8:11 p.m.

The house is set back in the woods, Schaffer said, and the fire was well underway before it was seen. When the first fire crew from the volunteer company arrived minutes later, flames were already coming through the roof.

State Police also responded to the blaze. According to the State Police public information office, Stagecoach Road was closed while the firefighters extinguished the blaze.

State Police confirmed that the fire's cause was not suspicious.

Intense lightning storms had passed through the area, coming with a drenching rain. Some staying in a nearby campground said they saw a lightning strike before the fire, followed later by thick clouds of smoke visible over the trees in the densely wooded area.

Schaffer said the Cape May County fire marshal investigated and found the fire to have been started by natural causes, due to the lightning strike.