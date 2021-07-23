Lighting strike taking out system may accelerate Cape May’s move to county dispatch

CAPE MAY — In “one really incredible crack” on Wednesday, the city's decision as to whether to move to the countywide emergency dispatch system got a lot easier when lightning struck City Hall.
“It fried our dispatch center. It fried our backups, everything,” said police Chief Dekon Fashaw, who was in his office at the time.
Rain had already started in Lower Township as a powerful storm moved overhead and blue skies quickly turned dark, Fashaw said. There were a few lightning strikes in the area before the direct hit on City Hall, which also houses the Police Department in the former Cape May High School building on Washington Street.
“I had some officers in the station who said they felt the hair on their neck and arms raise,” Fashaw said Friday.
The strike came about 5:30 p.m. as a line of thunderstorms moved through Cape May County, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Municipal officials want to make sure everyone knows not to park on th…
No one was hurt, but the police computer systems took a beating. Reports, data and records are safe, Fashaw said, as they are stored in a cloud–based system. But much of the equipment appears damaged beyond repair.
“To put a Band-Aid on this and fix it, it might be futile,” he said. “We lost thousands and thousands of dollars’ worth of stuff.”
The 911 dispatch remained available after the lightning strike, with dispatchers switching to a radio system until the service could be transferred to the county system, Mayor Zack Mullock said.
Teams worked on the systems through the day Thursday, Fashaw said, and he was preparing insurance claims Friday. But he said his primary concern was making sure the emergency dispatch system was operational.
“We shifted over to the county dispatch system yesterday afternoon,” city Manager Mike Voll said Friday. Cape May also provides dispatch service to Cape May Point and West Cape May.
ATLANTIC CITY — A nonprofit group of waterfront communities that formed to address future fl…
Cape May officials already had been exploring moving to the county system. It would save money, Voll said, although he could not immediately say how much.
Voll praised county Emergency Management Coordinator Martin Pagliughi for getting Cape May’s dispatch tied into the county system quickly. He said Cape May officials are set to meet with Pagliughi on Monday to discuss what to do next.
The final word on whether to move to the county system rests with City Council, Voll said. He already was planning to recommend making the change, possibly for Jan. 1, 2022. According to Voll, the proposal has support from firefighters and police.
Cape May police currently use an analog radio system, which Fashaw described as antiquated. Most other agencies in the area use a digital system, he said. That can present communications problems if there is a major emergency or even in the pursuit of a criminal suspect through more than one jurisdiction.
Fashaw said he wanted to make sure all of Cape May’s dispatch employees can be transferred to the county system.
OCEAN CITY — Night In Venice is coming back.
Mullock said he has toured the county dispatch facility, which is housed in the Lower Township Public Safety Building.
“It’s an impressive facility,” he said, all the more so when compared to the Cape May system.
He said the city looked likely to save some money by joining the county system, but the damage from the lighting may have changed the math. It will be one thing if the systems can be repaired, but replacing them would represent a major expense, he said.
In August, the city is set to open bids for construction of a new, multimillion-dollar fire headquarters to replace the existing building near City Hall. Officials also are set to begin planning for a new building for the Police Department.
Mullock said he could not say yet where that building would be located, but it would move the department out of City Hall.
Here's what was going through the teen pilot's head as he landed his banner plane on the Ocean City bridge
Landon Lucas, 18, stood next to the 1946 airplane that had failed him two days earlier, lead…
The county dispatch system has been housed in the Lower Township building for about two years, and it’s been about six years since the county began laying the groundwork for a countywide system. It also serves as a backup service in an emergency.
According to Pagliughi, the goal is to eventually move all of the municipalities in the county onto the new service. But he said no one is going to be required to move to the new system.
“We’re not forcing anybody,” Pagliughi said. “They’re starting to see that it’s a huge economic savings but it’s also a huge public safety enhancement.”
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.