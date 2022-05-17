 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lighthouse Plaza in Atlantic City sells for $17 million

  • 0
Lighthouse

Lighthouse Plaza, a 266-unit apartment building in the Inlet section, has sold for $17 million, according to reports.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Lighthouse Plaza, a 266-unit apartment building in the Inlet section with views of the ocean and Absecon Inlet, has sold for $17 million, according to published reports.

Marcus & Millichap agent Lawrence Gariano, who handled the sale, said he is not authorized to talk about the deal when reached by phone Tuesday.

Apartment listing sites like apartmentfinder.com and apartments.com describe one- and two-bedroom units there, of 586 square feet to 880 square feet, as renting for $900 to $1,125 per month.

NJBIZ.com had reported that Marcus & Millichap Philadelphia office Regional Manager Sean Beuche announced the sale of the property at 300 Atlantic Ave., which he said was 66% occupied.

There has been a lot of development and proposed development in the area around Lighthouse Plaza recently.

North Beach Mini Golf is expected to bring family-friendly activity to the neighborhood, to complement the Absecon Lighthouse and new Boardwalk built from Ocean Casino Resort to Gardner's Basin.

People are also reading…

Developer Wasseem Boraie has plans to build more new housing near his rental property at 600 North Beach.

PHOTOS of South Jersey homes that recently sold

1 of 9

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance to mark opening of new London subway line

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News