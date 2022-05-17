Lighthouse Plaza in Atlantic City sells for $17 million

ATLANTIC CITY — Lighthouse Plaza, a 266-unit apartment building in the Inlet section with views of the ocean and Absecon Inlet, has sold for $17 million, according to published reports.

Marcus & Millichap agent Lawrence Gariano, who handled the sale, said he is not authorized to talk about the deal when reached by phone Tuesday.

Apartment listing sites like apartmentfinder.com and apartments.com describe one- and two-bedroom units there, of 586 square feet to 880 square feet, as renting for $900 to $1,125 per month.

NJBIZ.com had reported that Marcus & Millichap Philadelphia office Regional Manager Sean Beuche announced the sale of the property at 300 Atlantic Ave., which he said was 66% occupied.

There has been a lot of development and proposed development in the area around Lighthouse Plaza recently.

North Beach Mini Golf is expected to bring family-friendly activity to the neighborhood, to complement the Absecon Lighthouse and new Boardwalk built from Ocean Casino Resort to Gardner's Basin.

Developer Wasseem Boraie has plans to build more new housing near his rental property at 600 North Beach.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.