Lighthouse International Film Fest returned with in-person, drive-in and virtual screenings

“Cryptozoo” features such voice talent as Michael Cera, Zoe Kazan and Lake Bell. The story concerns cryptozokeepers, who have to decide whether to keep a dream-eating hybrid creature in a zoo.

Shaw said his film took at least five years to make with a handful of animators, but most of the work was done by him and his wife.

Shaw flew in from Virginia to be there when his film was screened.

“It was a very easy decision to go hang out at the beach for a few days,” Shaw said.

Alec Cohen, 42, of Brooklyn, New York, was sitting around minding his own business when he was contacted by programmers of the festival asking him to submit his comedic episodic series, titled “Early To Rise.” Three astronauts are accidentally awakened from hibernation 90 years too early. Three of the six episodes were shown during the festival. All six were on the festival’s website.

“Early to Rise” was the winner of the digital short series audience award at Series Fest 2020 and was an official selection at Slamdance 2021.

One of the actors in “Early to Rise,” Mike Cabellon, is chief strategist Tommy Tomas in the NBC-TV freshman sitcom “Mr. Mayor,” starring Ted Danson, which was renewed for a second season in March.