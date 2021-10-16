 Skip to main content
Lighthouse Challenge of NJ begins today
Cape May Point State Park

Views of Cape May Lighthouse from Cape May Point State Park.

 Samantha Lynam For The Press

From Sandy Hook in the north, to Cape May in the south, take a drone tour of the state’s iconic lighthouses. The land-based structures were built to help guide mariners sailing the Atlantic Ocean and intercostal waterways.

This weekend is the Light Challenge of New Jersey, which challenges people to visit 16 locations over a two-day period.

The challenge, which occurs Saturday and Sunday, involves 10 land-based lighthouses, three lifesaving stations, one museum, one virtual site and the Lighthouse Society of New Jersey. It covers the Atlantic Coast from Sanyhook to Cape May and the Delaware Bay and River Coast from Cape May to Paulsboro.

The point of the challenge is for people to learn more about the historic site. There is no fee to participate, but there is a small registration fee that enables challengers to collect a souvenir from each site.

For more information, go to lighthousechallengenj.com. A list of the challenge sites can be found here.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

