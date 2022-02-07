Lighthouse addiction-treatment center gets new CEO

Throughout her career, one of Richey’s has dedicated herself to helping those who cannot help themselves, working to facilitate patients’ access to treatment and negotiating with insurance companies on her patients’ behalf.

Lighthouse offers multiple levels of treatment, depending on patient need and creating what Richey has previously described as a “full continuum of care.” It provides inpatient, partial-hospitalization and outpatient programs and has 35 detox beds and 98 residential beds on site. It also boasts an RCA alumni network which helps patients keep connected with their treatment.

Richey said that she was excited to lead a team of people similarly dedicated to providing help and care for people with addiction.

“In my new role as CEO, I am lucky enough to lead an entire facility full of people who are passionate about helping others and are one hundred percent behind our mission,” Richey said in the news release.