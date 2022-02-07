Lighthouse addiction-treatment center gets new CEO

MAYS LANDING — A major South Jersey center for addiction treatment is getting new leadership.
Corey Richey was made the new CEO of the Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse, located in Mays Landing, according to an RCA news release.
She takes over the role from Dawn Belamarich, who has been promoted to senior vice president of clinical and operational excellence.
A native of Atlantic County, Richey has previously worked as the Lighthouse admissions director and as the interim CEO at RCA Bracebridge Hall in Maryland, leading it through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Richey began working in the field a decade ago as a case manager and then became a mental-health screener at a psychiatric crisis center. She was inspired to help those in crisis gain their footing on a path to recovery.
She received a B.A. in psychology from The College of New Jersey and an M.S. in psychology from Walden University in Minneapolis.
Richey has seen how addiction to drugs and alcohol have deepened as crises in South Jersey. According to the news release, she is dedicated towards making contribution to her community and ensuring that Lighthouse remains a “Beacon of Hope” for those struggling with addiction.
Throughout her career, one of Richey’s has dedicated herself to helping those who cannot help themselves, working to facilitate patients’ access to treatment and negotiating with insurance companies on her patients’ behalf.
Lighthouse offers multiple levels of treatment, depending on patient need and creating what Richey has previously described as a “full continuum of care.” It provides inpatient, partial-hospitalization and outpatient programs and has 35 detox beds and 98 residential beds on site. It also boasts an RCA alumni network which helps patients keep connected with their treatment.
Richey said that she was excited to lead a team of people similarly dedicated to providing help and care for people with addiction.
“In my new role as CEO, I am lucky enough to lead an entire facility full of people who are passionate about helping others and are one hundred percent behind our mission,” Richey said in the news release.
Richey also emphasized in the news release how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has worsened the situation around addiction. According to a January CDC report, there were over 101,000 estimated overdose deaths in the United States, from June 2020 to June 2021, the highest 12-month death toll on record, according to the CDC.There were over 100,000 estimated overdose deaths in each of the one-year periods from May 2020 to May 2021 and from April 2020 to April 2021.
“The work that every individual does in our building, whether inpatient or outpatient, is so important and has become even more critical as we see mental health issues and addiction continue to rise throughout the pandemic,” Richey said in the news release. “Our staff has continued to come in to work every day and their dedication is unmatched. I am blessed to be able to be part of and lead such an amazing team.”
Contact Chris Doyle
