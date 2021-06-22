Light turnout for Middle Township cannabis workshop

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Perhaps cannabis stores are not such a hot topic after all.
Just 10 people attended a Township Committee workshop meeting Monday to discuss whether to allow cannabis retail in the community. Of those, four were interested in opening cannabis businesses in the municipality.
Township officials publicized the evening workshop as a chance for residents to weigh in on whether to accept cannabis stores in town, and where to put them if they are allowed. Some spoke in general terms, but there was far less participation than expected.
So far, committee members have equivocated on whether to allow cannabis to be sold in any zone in the township, citing both concern for the potential impact on the community and a willingness to follow the lead of the voters, who overwhelmingly supported legalization in November.
Money also plays a role. Municipalities that opt to allow retail sales to adults are able to tack on an additional 2% local tax, and 1% for wholesale facilities.
Many Cape May County towns have already said no, while neighboring Lower Township has introduced an ordinance allowing businesses in two zones, with one licensed operation to be allowed in each. On Wednesday, West Cape May is set to introduce its own ordinance to allow retail sales.
Middle Township appears firmly on the fence.
There are good arguments on both sides, said Committeeman James Norris. He said he would not take a public position yet.
“It’s a lot to digest. There are good aspects to our town and negative aspects for our town,” Norris said.
“To me, there’s too many unanswered questions,” said Committeeman Theron “Ike” Gandy.
Gandy and Mayor Tim Donohue said the township would forgo a new source of revenue if it banned the shops, but would likely see the same increase in issues from legal cannabis, which could still be purchased elsewhere or delivered to homes.
Donohue compared the situation to “dry” towns such as Ocean City or Wildwood Crest, where there are no alcohol sales, but alcohol is readily available just over the municipal line and residents and visitors can have it at home.
The additional revenue is an easy sell, Gandy said, but if anything were to go wrong, residents would be angry. Also, retail businesses will want to be in the township’s busy commercial zones like Rio Grande and Cape May Court House rather than somewhere away from homes and other businesses.
The township has already welcomed cannabis in one form; supporting a plan from Massachusetts-based company Insa to grow for the medicinal market on Indian Trail Road in the Goshen section. The firm is still working through the licensing process — Donohue said that may be resolved by the end of the month — and is considering also growing for the adult use market at the same site.
Under New Jersey’s legislation creating a legal cannabis market, towns have until August to decide whether to allow the businesses. If they say yes, they will not be allowed to change the zoning for five years, and if they do not take action, the use automatically will be allowed in some zones.
Gandy and Donohue complained that they had to make a decision with what they believe is insufficient information.
One of the speakers at the meeting, Nathan DeWalt of Tampa, Florida, is the CEO of Green Well Brands. He said he has dealt with the licensing process in other states and believes the deadline will be extended for towns to take action.
DeWalt spoke at length in favor of allowing cannabis retail. Afterward, he said he is interested in opening a cannabis retailer in town. Also present were Nicole Melchiorre and Tom Nuscis, who are also interested in starting a local cannabis company, joined by a potential staff member. Aside from reporters, elected officials and township employees, they accounted for almost half of those attending the meeting.
Other speakers supported allowing the businesses, citing the potential revenue and the chance to decide where they would best fit in the township.
“The people have spoken. It’s something we need to do,” said resident Peter Jesperson.
Somebody is going to make the money, said resident Bob Noel, a member of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. Like the committee members, he said he has not made up his mind but sees advantages to allowing the businesses.
“It’s an opportunity for us to set the rules,” he said. “If it’s legal, it makes sense for us to have a dispensary here.”
Resident Stanley Donniger remains skeptical about legalization. He said he supports allowing its medicinal use for patients who need it but worries about the impact on young people and the potential for more people to face problems with substance abuse.
“I’m in the minority here. You have to respect majority rules,” he said. He suggested some of the money raised could be used on education aimed at reducing drug and alcohol abuse.
Several of the speakers raised concerns about young people and cannabis, including police Chief Christopher Leusner. He said he has been on the record as supporting decriminalization of marijuana but said the new laws will create new challenges for his department.
“I respect the will of the voters. We will adapt and train our officers, and we will do the best we can in this environment,” Leusner said. “The people have spoken.”
He is also concerned about an increase in incidents of impaired driving. There are also issues with detection, because there is no test to determine whether someone is under the influence of marijuana that is as accurate as a breath test is for alcohol.
Several township police officers have been trained as drug recognition experts, who can determine intoxication from other indicators such as pupil dilation and speech patterns, but the process is far more time-consuming both before and after the arrest.
“We have to be prepared for that,” Leusner said.
