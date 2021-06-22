Light turnout for Middle Township cannabis workshop

Somebody is going to make the money, said resident Bob Noel, a member of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce. Like the committee members, he said he has not made up his mind but sees advantages to allowing the businesses.

“It’s an opportunity for us to set the rules,” he said. “If it’s legal, it makes sense for us to have a dispensary here.”

Resident Stanley Donniger remains skeptical about legalization. He said he supports allowing its medicinal use for patients who need it but worries about the impact on young people and the potential for more people to face problems with substance abuse.

“I’m in the minority here. You have to respect majority rules,” he said. He suggested some of the money raised could be used on education aimed at reducing drug and alcohol abuse.

Several of the speakers raised concerns about young people and cannabis, including police Chief Christopher Leusner. He said he has been on the record as supporting decriminalization of marijuana but said the new laws will create new challenges for his department.

“I respect the will of the voters. We will adapt and train our officers, and we will do the best we can in this environment,” Leusner said. “The people have spoken.”