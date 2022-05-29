Lifeguards reunite for summer 2022

At the Jersey Shore each summer, visitors look at lifeguards perched high on their stands and likely think their job is a relaxing one, where you can sit comfortably by the ocean working on your tan while occasionally blowing a whistle as a swimmer goes out too far.

Ask a lifeguard, and they will tell you the job is far more complicated than the public may perceive.

It’s a job of being constantly alert, surveying situations, and isn’t for everyone. It demands someone who can swim and run long distances and is capable of anticipating trouble before it happens.

Lifeguards statewide are reawakening those skills as millions of Jersey Shore visitors converge for Memorial Day weekend and fill area beaches. Tourism officials have forecast a strong summer as seasonal businesses continue to rebuild financially now that most COVID-19 restrictions have ended.

“(Going into Memorial Day weekend) is a whirlwind of emotions for me,” Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol Chief Randy Townsend said while sitting in his now-quiet Beach Patrol garage at Long Beach Boulevard and Hudson Avenue. “It’s our crew coming back to start the season here with us. My favorite part is reconnecting with all the familiar faces that are rejoining our team for another season here of saving lives, informing and educating.”

When Mike Tinneny sits in one of Wildwood’s lifeguard stands, he examines his surroundings with his eyes and ears, constantly looking at tide runs, water conditions and potentially weak swimmers.

“You have to recognize situations before they happen,” said Tinneny, who was a lifeguard as a teenager and returned to Wildwood’s Beach Patrol in 2019 following his career with the Pennsylvania State Police. “Knowing the skill level of people in your water and the conditions out there are paramount.”

Lifeguards in Ocean City were forced into action before they were officially on duty for Memorial Day weekend when a 12-year-old Mays Landing boy was among three swimmers needing to be rescued from the water off the 12th Street beach May 21. The boy was taken to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. His condition is unknown.

But danger also lurks in the sand.

Days before the Ocean City rescue, an 18-year-old died May 17 on a Toms River beach when a hole he was digging collapsed, fatally entrapping him.

Beach patrols often call Tinneny’s practice “preventive lifeguarding,” Wildwood Beach Patrol Capt. Ed Schneider said.

Mastering awareness skills is vital in maintaining a safe beach, but developing them is a process and can take new guards three to four years to perfect. Newer guards become pupils to veteran lifeguards who help them perfect their awareness abilities, Schneider said.

Wildwood’s Beach Patrol had planned to meet up before Memorial Day weekend to remind guards to look out for trouble in the sand and not just the water, Schneider said.

While the job often presents new challenges, this year in particular, beach patrols along the coast are worried they’ll be short staffed amid the current labor market. Some have even pressed city leaders for competitive wages to stir guards away from other jobs.

Brigantine’s Beach Patrol fought for higher wages during contract talks over the past several weeks. Its previous agreement expired at the end of last year.

The Brigantine Beach Patrol Lifeguard Association had anticipated a new contract by Memorial Day weekend, association representative Ron DeFelice said. As of Friday, it was unclear whether a new contract had been agreed upon.

South of Brigantine, Margate’s Beach Patrol is thankful that no staffing shortages have arisen, Capt. Chuck Labarre said.

“We’ve been fortunate to keep our staffing levels at where we need them,” Labarre said. “Each town has its own intricate issues, I guess, that would negatively impact staffing or potential candidates.”

The patrol, however, is ready in case there’s an issue. Its leaders often gauge staffing situations in nearby shore towns to decide whether any actions should be taken, Labarre said.

“We keep an eye on it, and we’re prepared to address it if need be,” Labarre said.

For Townsend, lifeguarding wasn’t in his blood as a child, but the ocean was, surfing the Jersey Shore as a teenager. He joined the Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol in 1998 when he was 18, a little bit later than the 16-year-old minimum in most towns.

Since 2010, he’s been the chief, overseeing a group of nearly 70.

Townsend, who is a something of a legend in the New Jersey surfing community, said the learning curve for him to be a lifeguard was pretty natural.

“At that point when I joined the patrol I was pretty well versed with the waves and how to forecast them. This was at a time way before the internet, so we didn’t have as many resources and tools at the time, so my approach today to assist in further shortening that learning curve with that group is offering these insights I learned as a surfer to the individuals for preventive maintenance actions.”

The invention of the internet and smartphones has been a blessing and a curse being at the top of the chain of command for this northern Long Beach Island community. The on-the-spot documentation from social media posts and texts means the good work of his crews — whether a water rescue or just a helping hand to a beachgoer — gets seen by him.

However, poor performance can be documented as well. That wasn’t the case as he recalled his rookie season in 1998.

“My stand partner probably burning me for time to utilize for himself whether it may be for training or lunch breaks or whatever he may be doing at the time (was what he remembers most). … I won’t disclose his name, but you remember who you are,” Townsend said with a smile.

Townsend said he expected most lifeguards from 2021 to return to the stands this summer. Roughly 10% of the crew is full-time residents.

“What I’m looking forward to the most this season is the same that I’m looking forward to every single season when I begin to get ready for opening day,” Townsend said. “I’m looking forward to informing and educating not only our employees but the general public. … I think that endgame for us, as lifeguards, and the preventive maintenance that we can put out there, that’s just the best avenue for us.”

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

