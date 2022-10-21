Lifeguards in Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor to get $400,000 in back overtime

TRENTON — Lifeguards in Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development said in a press release Friday.

The Division of Wage and Hour Compliance conducted the investigation after receiving complaints, the press release said.

The money has already been paid to most of the 347 affected lifeguards, according to the DOL.

“New Jersey’s lifeguards put their lives on the line for the safety of summer shore visitors, so it's our responsibility to ensure they receive all the wages they are entitled to,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo in the press release. “We will continue to make sure workers — especially young workers who may not yet understand their work rights — are being paid properly.”

In Atlantic City, where 146 lifeguards were found to be owed $197,150 in unpaid overtime, investigators found lifeguards were only paid overtime after they reached 48 hours of work per week, not the 40-hour per week mark required by law.

In addition, 14 minors were working without a proper employment certificate, the DOL said, and their time-in/time-out was not being documented as the law requires.

In Avalon lifeguards were paid a straight hourly rate for all hours worked, without an overtime rate. That practice denied 125 employees $116,161 in overtime, the DOL said.

Seven minors in Avalon were found to have worked without proper documentation, and their hours were not being documented.

Similarly, the Stone Harbor Beach Patrol did not pay an overtime rate. The investigation there found 76 employees were owed $94,114 in unpaid overtime wages, and five minor employees were working without proper documentation and without time-in/time-out records being maintained.

In July and August, the DOL inspected and provided safety assessments to beach patrols to mitigate issues involving boats and lightning — a campaign prompted by the deaths of two young lifeguards in August 2021.

Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera III, 16, was fatally injured in August 2021 after his Beach Patrol boat capsized off the city’s Reading Avenue beach.

Keith Pinto, 19, was stationed at a lookout tower in Berkeley Township when he was killed by a lightning strike that same month.

New Jersey workers who feel they have been wrongly denied compensation or benefits, and employers who have questions about compliance with New Jersey laws may visit myworkrights.nj.gov or call 609-292-2305.