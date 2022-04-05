Life vests from overturned boat lead to search in Cape

CAPE MAY — Coast Guard teams scrambled Tuesday morning after a disturbing report from a beach walker in Wildwood Crest: 10 life vests had washed ashore with no one in sight.

The Coast Guard began the initial search near Cape May Point with a 45-foot response boat, combing the shoreline for signs of debris, said Lt. Daniel Nelson, the station’s commanding officer.

The boat was found about 400 yards off the beach in Cape May, in the area known as Poverty Beach on the east side of town not far from the Coast Guard training center. It was sunk about two feet below the waterline, Nelson said.

They were able to identify the owner of the boat, and Coast Guard officials made contact. Nelson said the owner had moored the boat off the beach before sunset Monday night and there was no one on board at the time.

The vessel had apparently overturned and sunk overnight.

The Coast Guard did not identify the owner. Nelson described the vessel as a cabin cruiser but did not know the size of the vessel. Cabin cruisers are typically between 25 and 45 feet long. According to Nelson, a small section of the bow could be seen above the water.

Questions remain, Nelson said, including why the owner moored the boat off the beach. As of Tuesday morning, the boat remained where it sank.

“The owner is trying to develop a salvage plan for the vessel,” Nelson said.

The call came in about 7:25 Tuesday morning, and the vessel was found by 9:30 a.m.

The New Jersey State Police officials said the incident is under investigation, according to a post to its official Twitter page made Tuesday afternoon.

