Lidl grocery store to open in EHT on Wednesday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP—Lidl, a German-based grocery store, is slated to open Wednesday, April 14 in the township with a grand opening celebration at 8 a.m.
The grand opening features a ribbon cutting and music from a local DJ.
The first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Customers can also enter for a chance to win a $500 gift card and receive a tote bag by downloading the myLidl app.
The store is located at 3121 Fire Road and will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
A Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Egg Harbor Township, planning officials said Tuesday.
Contact CJ Fairfield
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.