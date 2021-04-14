Lidl grocery store opens in Egg Harbor Township with 40 new jobs

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Lidl, a Germany-based grocery store, opened Wednesday at its new location on Fire Road with a steady flow of customers ready to shop.

The store, which created 40 new jobs according to a corporate spokesperson, had a grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting and music from a local DJ.

There were no shortage of customers visiting the store on opening day. At times, a line of eager customers formed outside.

Theresa Sartorio, of Galloway, was one of the first day customers. She had seen the store advertised and wanted to try it out.

"I thought it was pretty nice in there," she said while walking to her car with groceries. "I liked how they had things organized. It made it a lot easier to be able to find things. I was impressed with it."

The grocery store opens with much competition in the area as a Super Walmart and multiple ShopRite stores are in a 10-mile radius. The Lidl site previously housed grocery stores Genuardi’s and JR’s Fresh Market, which closed in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

Township Mayor Paul Hodson said he's happy to see a commercial property redeveloped, adding that it will help the community.