Lidl grocery store opens in Egg Harbor Township with 40 new jobs

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Lidl, a Germany-based grocery store, opened Wednesday at its new location on Fire Road with a steady flow of customers ready to shop.
The store, which created 40 new jobs according to a corporate spokesperson, had a grand opening celebration with a ribbon cutting and music from a local DJ.
There were no shortage of customers visiting the store on opening day. At times, a line of eager customers formed outside.
Theresa Sartorio, of Galloway, was one of the first day customers. She had seen the store advertised and wanted to try it out.
"I thought it was pretty nice in there," she said while walking to her car with groceries. "I liked how they had things organized. It made it a lot easier to be able to find things. I was impressed with it."
The grocery store opens with much competition in the area as a Super Walmart and multiple ShopRite stores are in a 10-mile radius. The Lidl site previously housed grocery stores Genuardi’s and JR’s Fresh Market, which closed in 2012 and 2018, respectively.
Township Mayor Paul Hodson said he's happy to see a commercial property redeveloped, adding that it will help the community.
"I'm pleased that the site is occupied now with the same type of business," he said. "I'm sure it'll help with the whole shopping center."
The first 100 customers received gift cards ranging in value from $5 to $100. Customers also had the chance to win a $500 gift card and receive a tote bag by downloading the myLidl app.
"We are thrilled to have opened our Egg Harbor Township store this morning and to be serving the community with high quality groceries at low prices," Chandler Ebeier, Lidl spokesperson, said in an email. "Our store offers a great selection of fresh, healthy products including fresh produce, a bakery with items baked throughout the day, flowers and plants, meat, seafood, a selection of non-food items and more. We look forward to welcoming the community out to the store today and over the coming days, months and years, and will work to become the grocer of choice for the area."
The store is located at 3121 Fire Road and will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
The Atlantic County Humane Society hasn’t had any cats available for adoption in more than a…
Contact CJ Fairfield
609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.