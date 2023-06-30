UPPER TOWNSHIP – The relationship between The Deauville Inn and its neighbors may just be improving, at least a little.

Over the past two years, as the liquor license for the landmark bar and restaurant at the foot of the toll bridge in the Strathmere section of the township has come up for renewal, neighbors have complained about noise and other issues.

It’s not particularly unusual for neighbors to take issue with businesses that sell alcohol. In this case, the building has been there for well over a century, and alcohol has been served since Prohibition ended in 1933, and likely during Prohibition as well.

When the license again came up for renewal, some neighbors again filed an objection, which township attorney Anthony Monzo said obliged the Township Committee to hold a hearing on the license renewal.

In most cases, the renewal of liquor licenses in Upper Township and other communities are done with little or no discussion.

But this year, the neighbors who spoke, and an attorney representing some Strathmere property owners, said they did not object to the renewal so long as conditions imposed on the business last year remained in place.

“As long as the same conditions remain on it, we have no issue with that. But we believe it’s imperative that they remain on it,” said Mike Donio, an attorney with the firm Nehmad, Davis and Goldstein, speaking at the meeting. “Hopefully they can be a good neighbor to everyone else in the community.”

Most of the conditions related to zoning issues and were imposed by the township Planning Board, Monzo said at the Monday meeting. Those are outside the scope of a liquor license, he said, but were kept in the latest resolution for the sake of consistency.

Other stipulations related to noise issues and other potential disturbances, he said. That included limits on when live music could be presented at the outside beach bar on the bay and a requirement that security guards be stationed at the entrances when alcohol is being served, to keep people from carrying open containers off the property.

Another neighbor asked that restaurant staff clean up litter after closing, saying that has made a significant difference other years. She also asked that the security guards tell patrons to leave quietly.

Both Committee member Curtis Corson and Dottie McCrosson, an attorney representing the restaurant, said not all litter in Strathmere comes from The Deauville, even if it is related to alcohol.

“Spending time in Strathemere, you see plenty of people walking with beverages, and didn’t necessarily come from The Deauville,” Corson said. Later in the meeting, McCrosson suggested the beachside section of the township had a relaxed atmosphere similar to Key West, and that some adults did walk with beverages brought from home or from another businesses.

She said The Deauville would be fine with the imposed conditions.

“I can assure you that my clients are accepting of the conditions that are in place, and are committed to fulfilling the commitments that are in place, and have made every effort to be good neighbors to the people who live around this establishment,” she said at the meeting.

Other, recent renewals included more heated discussions, and more criticism of the restaurant. In 2020, with strict limits in place on indoor gatherings, visitors flocked to the outdoor sections of The Deauville, including the beach bar.

On summer weekends, parked cars crowded most of the nearby streets, and neighbors complained of noise and other disruptions, including some who did not want to see the license renewed.

In 2019, Tim Fox and Robyn Kjar bought the business from longtime owners the Carpenter family for a reported $3.5 million, and began an extensive renovation project that winter.