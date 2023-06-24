ATLANTIC CITY — The city doesn't have any gay bars, but that doesn't mean there aren't any safe places for the LGBTQ community.

As a different way to celebrate (and round off) Pride Month, the Atlantic City Arts Foundation, along with Heart and Bone Studio, hosted a Tie Dye Workshop and Social Mixer at Stockton University's Arts Garage on Saturday.

The event was a fun, sober way for people in the LGBTQ+ community to create, collaborate, socialize and network together, said Miko Beach. He is an artist and owner of the studio. He identifies as a Puerto Rican queer trans man.

"I think it’s important to have alternative events that make space for people that don’t want to drink," Beach said "Creating art can be therapeutic for people in recovery. But also for people that just want to try something different."

The event was hosted in the LGBTQ+ safe space Beach has had in the Arts Garage since February.

Beach wanted to create a workshop event that wasn't centered around alcohol so that people, like himself, who don't go out to drink often, and families could enjoy the camaraderie of the community, sober.

"Everyone's always saying there's nothing going on in Atlantic City, but there is," said Tanya Fields, who bought her daughter, Natalya, 6, and son, Christian, 11, to the workshop. "It's free, it's fun and it's available to everyone. People need to know that there's events in Atlantic City that are open and accessible."

Throughout the day, small batches of kids, residents and visitors browsing the Arts Garage found their way to Beach's tie dye table. Beach showed people different dyes and dying techniques, and helped out anyone who needed a hand with the white shirts he provided.

While tye-dying, people laughed, asked questions and got to know the people around them.

As the owner of Atlantic City's only African American comic book production company, Redonkulous Entertainment, Fields said not only did Atlantic City need LGBTQ events but more arts, music and other events that encompass diversity and inclusivity, and that everyone can enjoy, including families.

"People wouldn't have to go to Philly or New York for it," Fields added. "It would also help the community in the city as well, especially by inspiring kids. It's extremely important because I didn't have stuff like this when I was growing up 40 years ago. It was all casino stuff and nothing else to do. So it's important that people know events like the tie die party are available."

She said the AC Arts Foundation and Stockton's Arts Garage do a good job providing those sorts of events and that Beach's Bones and Heart Studio gives people another outlet other than being "out in the streets."

Beach's safe space is a place where the community can be "unapologetically themselves" in a world that doesn't always make space for them, he added.

Judah Dorrington, the city's LGBTQIA+ liaison, said more such events and spaces are needed. Dorrington said the city was working to create more safe places that don't focus on alcohol and partying.

The city has hosted numerous events the past few years at the Carnegie Library on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"It's a safe space, a non-alcohol and drug space, and people really liked it," Dorrington said.

Each week, the city holds Empowerment Thursdays that feature a different LGBTQ topic, ranging from entrepreneurship to public safety and law enforcement, and other events.

All the events make resources and information available to the community, and they have been hosted in partnership with other organizations as well.

Some of those include the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office for its Coalition for a Safe Community and the Cape May County's Safe Spaces Program in which businesses put LGBTQ+ stickers in the shape of police badges on their storefronts to signify it as a safe place.

Other organizations the city has partnered with include the NAACP's Atlantic City branch LGBTQ+ Silver Linings Program, the state's Division of Criminal Justice, the South Jersey AIDS Alliance and Atlantic City Pride.

"I'm hoping to continue building a community and network," Beach said. "I’d like to continue creating unique events where I have returning artists attending workshops and creative sessions."