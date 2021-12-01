LGBTQ group to participate in West Cape May Christmas parade

WEST CAPE MAY — Members of Equality Cape May plan to participate in the borough's long-running Christmas parade, describing it as the group’s "coming out.”

Organizers say it is the first time an LGBTQ organization has participated in the parade, which dates back more than 50 years. The parade starts at 5 p.m. Saturday in front of the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company hall on Broadway.

“Representation is so important,” said Ann Quinlan McCabe, founder of Equality Cape May and one of several event organizers. “We want the community to know that we are here and we are proud.”

Charlotte Daily founded the parade and ran it for 49 years, earning the “Parade Lady” nickname that many still use for her. After her death in 2014 at 82, the parade continued, organized by borough employees, community members and others.

That includes plenty of help from the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company and Cape May police, said Lauren Vitelli, who works in the West Cape May finance office and is one of the parade organizers.

“It takes a lot of people to get the parade off the ground,” Vitelli said. She said she has participated in the parade for about 10 years. This year will be the 55th parade since its founding.