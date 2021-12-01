LGBTQ group to participate in West Cape May Christmas parade

WEST CAPE MAY — Members of Equality Cape May plan to participate in the borough's long-running Christmas parade, describing it as the group’s "coming out.”
Organizers say it is the first time an LGBTQ organization has participated in the parade, which dates back more than 50 years. The parade starts at 5 p.m. Saturday in front of the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company hall on Broadway.
“Representation is so important,” said Ann Quinlan McCabe, founder of Equality Cape May and one of several event organizers. “We want the community to know that we are here and we are proud.”
Charlotte Daily founded the parade and ran it for 49 years, earning the “Parade Lady” nickname that many still use for her. After her death in 2014 at 82, the parade continued, organized by borough employees, community members and others.
That includes plenty of help from the West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company and Cape May police, said Lauren Vitelli, who works in the West Cape May finance office and is one of the parade organizers.
“It takes a lot of people to get the parade off the ground,” Vitelli said. She said she has participated in the parade for about 10 years. This year will be the 55th parade since its founding.
“It would have been the 56th if we hadn’t canceled last year,” she said. Like holiday events throughout the region and the country, the event was not held in 2020 for fear of spreading COVID-19. Vitelli said safety is very important to organizers, both in terms of the potential spread of the virus and in terms of security for viewers and participants.
She said the parade is one of the biggest events in West Cape May each year.
“We start planning in July for the parade. As it gets closer, it takes more and more time,” Vitelli said. “I’ve learned that if I don’t start in July, it’s crazy.”
Vitelli said the organization is happy to add Equality Cape May to the lineup.
“They are brand new this year,” she said. “Our parade is open to everyone. We like to be all inclusive. We were very excited to be able to include them.”
The parade draws huge crowds along Broadway in West Cape May, up Perry Street into Cape May and to Carpenter’s Square by the Washington Street Mall in Cape May. Multiple organizations are involved, and the parade includes firetrucks, floats, marching bands from multiple schools and string bands who will later participate in the New Year’s Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia. Multiple church and school groups also participate.
Each year, the parade finishes with the marching band from Richard Teitelman Middle School in Lower Township leading the way for the float with Santa Claus.
The entire parade takes about three hours to pass, Vitelli said.
Members of Equality Cape May said the decorating committee has been working to develop a theme for the parade that honors the group’s purpose and fits with the traditions of the event.
“Attendees can expect to see a rainbow extravaganza of lights, music and gay apparel!” reads a statement from the group.
“We’re looking forward to participating and being part of something that allows us to introduce ourselves to the larger Cape May community,” McCabe said.
Those interested in more information can visit the Equality Cape May page on Facebook. There is also a WCM Community Christmas Parade page on Facebook that includes contact information and parade updates.
Rain date is Sunday.
