Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, 77, is running for re-election to his seventh term.

"The reason I'm running, I would like to see the aviation park come to what it can be — the future of all South Jersey if not New Jersey," Levinson said Tuesday.

Levinson led efforts for the county to finance the first building of the National Aerospace Research and Technology Park at the Atlantic City International Airport, which now has tenants such as NASA, Thunderbolt and General Dynamics. A second building is set to be built soon.

Atlantic County Republican chairman Don Purdy said Tuesday Levinson has won with such large margins, challengers are unlikely.

"Obviously with his election results I would not believe you would see anybody ... looking to do so," Purdy said. "Denny's numbers are just awesome — he's always been a high vote getter."

The county executive position has a four-year term.

Levinson acknowledged he is almost as old as President Joe Biden, who at 80 has been called too old to run for re-election.

"What is age anymore?" he said. "It is well known this is the finest run county in the state."

As for a successor, Levinson said the Republican bench has plenty of strength.

"This is not a dynasty. ... I don't feel I can't be replaced," Levinson said. "I believe the Republicans would have plenty of strength."

His administrative team has diversified the economy "after 100 years of people talking about the need for more than just gaming and tourism," Levinson said.

He also cited the success of changes made at Atlantic County Institute of Technology, the county high school that has greatly expanded programming to train students for high-tech jobs.

"Now we have an educated workforce," Levinson said, with students given the opportunity to join the aeronautical field.

Levinson has sued the state twice — first under Republican Gov. Chris Christie and recently under Democrat Phil Murphy — to get a fair share of casino payments in lieu of property taxes for the county.

The county settled the first suit to get its promised 13% share of PILOT funds. Then the state PILOT law was changed in a way that cut funding to the county, Levinson said.

So the county sued the state again to force it live up to that settlement agreement. The county won in Superior Court but the state is appealing the decision.

"People don't understand the PILOT. Now I've simplified it," Levinson said. "We're short $4.7 million a year for the life of the PILOT since they changed it."

Atlantic County was the first county in New Jersey to establish a countywide municipal court with full jurisdiction. It began operations last January.

Retired Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez called it "an example of government working and making a difference," and credited Levinson for making it happen.

A former history teacher in Northfield, Levinson is a graduate of Atlantic City High School and Rowan University.

He was a councilman in Northfield and an Atlantic County Freeholder-at-Large.