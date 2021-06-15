Levinson sees progress on combined court proposal

The court could start with 11 of the county’s 23 municipalities participating, according to Linda Gilmore, the county public information officer. With that number joining the regional court, the savings would be nearly $1.4 million a year, according to the county statement.

“It’s hard to argue with these facts and figures, but again, the choice is theirs. We are merely offering the opportunity to reduce duplication and realize cost savings,” he said, adding the more towns that participate, the greater the savings.

Each interested town must pass a resolution authorizing its participation in the countywide municipal court. Some have declined. In May, a subcommittee of the Somers Point City Council concluded “it is not financially advantageous at this time,” according to the meeting minutes, and in Margate, Mayor Michael Becker said his community already had an agreement to share courts with Longport.

“I’m all for consolidation wherever possible,” he said. “But this is just a bad fit for Margate.”

The proposal calls for the use of the historic courthouse in Mays Landing for the combined municipal court. Some local police chiefs have raised concerns about added time and expense to travel to Mays Landing.