Levinson sees progress on combined court proposal

MAYS LANDING — A pitch for a countywide municipal court system got a boost from the Judiciary Committee of the New Jersey Assembly, which unanimously supported the legislation required to make it happen, according to a news release from Atlantic County.
The vote came June 9. On Tuesday, county Executive Dennis Levinson said this helps ease municipal officials’ concerns that without state legislative approval, the countywide municipal court system would not be in place by January.
“Senate President Steve Sweeney has been an enthusiastic supporter from the beginning and kept his word by introducing the legislation needed to create regional consolidated court systems,” Levinson said in a statement. “We anticipate having the full approval of the state Legislature in the next few weeks.”
He also welcomed the news that the state Superior Court will continue remote procedures, which will mean most court matters will be handled remotely.
Some towns in the county have already declined to participate, while others are on board. Egg Harbor Township Committee, representing the most populous municipality in the county, has approved a resolution indicating it will participate.
According to Levinson, joining a countywide court system could save municipalities 30% to 40% of annual court costs.
The court could start with 11 of the county’s 23 municipalities participating, according to Linda Gilmore, the county public information officer. With that number joining the regional court, the savings would be nearly $1.4 million a year, according to the county statement.
“It’s hard to argue with these facts and figures, but again, the choice is theirs. We are merely offering the opportunity to reduce duplication and realize cost savings,” he said, adding the more towns that participate, the greater the savings.
Each interested town must pass a resolution authorizing its participation in the countywide municipal court. Some have declined. In May, a subcommittee of the Somers Point City Council concluded “it is not financially advantageous at this time,” according to the meeting minutes, and in Margate, Mayor Michael Becker said his community already had an agreement to share courts with Longport.
“I’m all for consolidation wherever possible,” he said. “But this is just a bad fit for Margate.”
The proposal calls for the use of the historic courthouse in Mays Landing for the combined municipal court. Some local police chiefs have raised concerns about added time and expense to travel to Mays Landing.
“Officers have to travel to Mays Landing now for criminal court cases and to Atlantic City for civil cases, so I don’t see that as an issue,” said Levinson in the county release. “And with the recent court notice that all but the most serious cases will continue to be handled remotely, those concerns are negligible.”
County officials acknowledge that a bigger concern for some municipal officials is the loss of local control and home rule. Towns currently appoint their own prosecutors and judges. Levinson argued the savings would be worth the trade-off.
Other towns have embraced the idea.
“We’re 100% for it,” Linwood Mayor Darren Matik said Monday. “This is by far the best situation for our taxpayers. I don’t know what’s not to like.”
Linwood had already explored combining court systems with Hamilton Township earlier this year, according to a legal notice filed in May.
Matik said he served on a committee that helped create the combined court proposal. He said the idea creates a new use for the historic courthouse and makes economic sense for participating communities.
