SEA ISLE CITY – Mark Lloyd never met Leo Weber, a man of a different generation who fought in a different war and died decades ago on a different continent.

But Lloyd felt a connection, one that grew as he learned more about Weber. He made a promise that he would make sure Weber’s belongings would find their way home.

It was a promise he was able to keep. But the collection of letters, papers, photos and even Weber’s Purple Heart medal nearly ended up in the trash.

Lloyd is the commander of VFW Post 1963 of Sea Isle City. As he tells the story, someone came to an event carrying a black plastic bag, asking for help in locating the owner of items Joe O’Connor found in a chest on Pleasure Avenue on bulk trash day recently.

As O’Connor described it in a later interview, he saw a cedar chest put out by the curb. He and his wife, Jean, are part-time residents of Sea Isle City and were out for a walk.

“I hate to see things good stuff go to the landfill,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor took a look at the chest and realized something interesting. The inside dimension of the apparently empty piece did not match the outside. There was more to it than met the eye.

O’Connor was able to find the release that revealed an interior compartment. Inside, in addition to a strong smell of mothballs, were papers and other items. When he saw the Purple Heart, a service medal awarded to those killed or wounded in service in the United States military, he knew he found something that needed to be preserved.

“As soon as I saw the Purple Heart, then I looked a little more carefully. Then, I thought, somebody threw this out by mistake,” he said.

He posted images to social media and reached out to the local post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars to see if anyone knew the family of Leo Weber. O’Connor handed the trove to Lloyd, who took it home. Later, Lloyd began to go through the items, and was astonished by what he saw.

There were letters, a rosary, and other personal items that Webber had with him when he died as a member of the Army Air Corps in World War II. In his pockets when he died were a small pocket knife, a 2-franc coin and a small medal with the image of Mary, the mother of Jesus. Among the papers were a letter to Weber’s family from President Franklin D. Roosevelt and another to Weber from his sweetheart back home.

“He stands in the unbroken line of patriots who have dared to die that freedom might live, and grow, and increase its blessings,” reads the letter from Roosevelt, in part.

Determined to serve

Additional papers showed how desperate Weber was to serve, going so far as to forge his father’s name on the induction papers at the age of 17. With two brothers in the service, Weber wanted to fight, and wanted very badly to serve on an air crew.

“I’ve got this guy’s whole life in front of me,” Lloyd said he thought to himself when going through the find, spread out on a work bench in his garage. He saw from school papers that Weber wasn’t a wiz at history or English but solid with math. Weber and Lloyd shared Philadelphia roots. Both came from big families in row homes.

“There was a lot of things with Leo I could identify with,” Lloyd said.

This was the kind of guy Lloyd would have hung out with when he was in high school.

Lloyd told the story as part of his Memorial Day speech this year, and many of those who attended asked what they could do to help. Using internet searches, a website devoted to the Mummers, stories in a Sea Isle City-focused news website and other means, they were able to find a niece and make a positive connection with Weber’s family.

A family friend was able to make the connection.

Mary Ann Niemi remembered her aunt’s trunk but never knew what it contained. Her aunt had a house on Pleasure Avenue in Sea Isle City, where she would also spend summers. And, no, the trunk was not supposed to be thrown away when she had the garage cleaned out.

Niemi grew up in Philadelphia and lives in Springfield, Pennsylvania. She inherited half of the Sea Isle property from her aunt. She got a call from a neighbor.

“She said, ‘Give me a call. Someone is looking for you in Sea Isle.’ I was, like, what did I do wrong?” Niemi said.

She got in touch with Lloyd, who described an emotional conversation over the phone. Both were crying, Lloyd said. They arranged for Niemi and one of her daughters to come to Sea Isle, where the O’Connors presented them with Webber’s papers and possession.

Niemi had her plenty of family stories, but had never seen these items. In a recent interview, she talked about her grandmother’s devastated reaction when two uniformed men arrived at their home in a German and Irish neighborhood in Southwest Philadelphia, about her own father’s service during the war and the difficulties she has had in her own life.

Weber had two brothers and two sisters, Niemi’s aunt Anna May Weber, later Anna May Hartford, Niemi’s father, Henry, who went by Harry, plus Jim and Mary. Harry served in the Battle of the Bulge, one of the most consequential battles against the Nazis, while Jim served in the Navy during the war.

Stories of Uncle Leo

Family history said their father did not want Leo to enlist.

“I’m not going to lose three sons in the war,” Niemi quoted her grandfather’s response to his youngest son’s request, from the stories she heard. Undeterred, Leo Weber signed up anyway.

He got his wish, assigned to an air crew. Lloyd said he was sorry he could not know which aircraft Weber was assigned to, or what his position was on the plane.

He entered the service on April 22, 1943, and by that winter had been assigned to the Army Air Corps. Just 33 days later, he died in action over North Africa, on Feb. 19, 1944, and was buried in the American military cemetery in Nettuno, Italy, a coastal town south of Rome.

Niemi grew up with stories of Uncle Leo, who did not make it back from the war. She was close to her aunt Anna May Hartford, who bought property in Sea Isle City for $5,000 during the Depression and eventually had a home built there on Pleasure Avenue.

Anna May Hartford died in 2015. She had furniture and other items in the garage of her Sea Isle City home, now owned as a condominium by Niemi and a nephew from the Hartford side of the family. They had agreed to have someone clean out the garage, but Niemi said she never intended for the cedar chest to go, not even knowing the treasures it contains.

She expects to pass on the items to her adult daughters, and keep the items in the family, although at some point she could see some items being included in a museum display.

O’Connor said he returned later to take another look at the cedar chest, but by that time it was gone, either grabbed by someone passing by or picked up by the trash collector.

Lloyd’s father was a World War II veteran who served in the Coast Guard, and his grandfather served in the Navy. Lloyd served in Vietnam in the Army.

For Lloyd, Weber’s story is one of the sacrifices made to ensure freedom in the United States.

“I really had no idea how I was going to find Leo,” Lloyd said.

The community in Sea Isle City, in Pennsylvania and beyond worked to make the connection.

“I realized that Sea Isle City is more than a community. It’s a family,” Lloyd said.