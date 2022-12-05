 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Letter: Longtime Upper Township school superintendent is leaving

  • 0
040522-pac-nws-bubbles

On April 11 2022, in Marmora, students from the Upper Township elementary and primary schools gathered in the field behind the school to blow bubbles in unison for the annual Bubbles for Autism event. Superintendent of Schools - Upper Township School, Vincent Palmieri

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

BL England implosion

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Upper Township superintendent of schools Vincent Palmieri Jr. is leaving the job as of Jan. 1, according to a letter that was sent to parents in the district recently.

Neither Palmieri nor Michele Barbieri, the president of the township’s Board of Education, responded to request for more details on the decision.

“At this moment in time, The BOE and I have agreed that the best thing for the district is for me to move on and allow the BOE to begin a new search for its next educational leader; sooner rather than later,” reads the letter, on school district letterhead and signed by Palmieri and Barbieri. It was dated Nov. 22.

Several residents posted copies of the letter to social media, and others confirmed that they, too received copies. Others indicated they had not received a copy of the letter.

People are also reading…

There is no information about the change posted to the district webpage, or to the Facebook page of the Upper Township School District.

Palmieri’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he has worked for the district for 17 years. The letter indicates it was longer.

“We are very proud of the progress that has been made over the past 20 years and wish the district nothing but the best as it prepares for the transition,” the letter reads. “Thank you to all stakeholders who supported our work and helped us make our district what it is today. I will truly miss you and our staff; however, I will miss your children the most.”

A report on educational salaries statewide put his salary at $173,083 at the kindergarten-through-eighth-grade district.

There is no replacement named.

In the meantime, in the letter Palmieri suggested parents bring any questions to Laurie Ryan, the district business administrator.

On Monday, Ryan said she did not have any information that she could share about Palmieri leaving the district. 

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This historic crown is being readied for King Charles's Coronation Day

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News