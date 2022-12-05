Letter: Longtime Upper Township school superintendent is leaving

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Upper Township superintendent of schools Vincent Palmieri Jr. is leaving the job as of Jan. 1, according to a letter that was sent to parents in the district recently.

Neither Palmieri nor Michele Barbieri, the president of the township’s Board of Education, responded to request for more details on the decision.

“At this moment in time, The BOE and I have agreed that the best thing for the district is for me to move on and allow the BOE to begin a new search for its next educational leader; sooner rather than later,” reads the letter, on school district letterhead and signed by Palmieri and Barbieri. It was dated Nov. 22.

Several residents posted copies of the letter to social media, and others confirmed that they, too received copies. Others indicated they had not received a copy of the letter.

There is no information about the change posted to the district webpage, or to the Facebook page of the Upper Township School District.

Palmieri’s LinkedIn profile indicates that he has worked for the district for 17 years. The letter indicates it was longer.

“We are very proud of the progress that has been made over the past 20 years and wish the district nothing but the best as it prepares for the transition,” the letter reads. “Thank you to all stakeholders who supported our work and helped us make our district what it is today. I will truly miss you and our staff; however, I will miss your children the most.”

A report on educational salaries statewide put his salary at $173,083 at the kindergarten-through-eighth-grade district.

There is no replacement named.

In the meantime, in the letter Palmieri suggested parents bring any questions to Laurie Ryan, the district business administrator.

On Monday, Ryan said she did not have any information that she could share about Palmieri leaving the district.