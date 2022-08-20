Lenape Nation ends rising river journey with treaty ceremony in West Cape May

WEST CAPE MAY — Hundreds of people turned up at Rea's Farm on Saturday afternoon for the Lenape Nation's Lower River Treaty Signing and Finale celebration.

"It's a beautiful day to celebrate our Native heritage, and we can't thank everyone enough for coming out to support," said Chief Chuck DeMund of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania.

The celebration marked the end of the group's monthlong rising river journey in which they paddled down the Delaware River with the goal of raising awareness of the Lenape people living in Pennsylvania.

The journey began July 30 at the beginning of the Delaware River in Hanover, New York, and ended Friday along Cape May's Sunset Beach.

During the journey, the group carried a treaty called the Treaty of Renewed Friendship. At each stop along the way, they hold public treaty signings where a multitude of organizations including environmental groups, churches and members of the general public sign it to show their support for the Lenape people and their way of life.

The treaty states that those who sign it acknowledge the Lenape as caretakers of the land and agree to support the Lenape Tribe in any way possible. The document is not legally binding but an agreement of the heart, mind and spirit.

Lenape language now heard at Villas library LOWER TOWNSHIP — Once spoken throughout the region, the Lenape language can be heard again i…

Local organizations and members of the public lined up and began to sign the Lower River Treaty about 3 p.m.

The Lenape Nation has been making this rising river journey since 2002. It takes place every four years, as that is when the treaty is re-signed.

A native prayer kicked off Saturday's event, followed by a dance to honor veterans.

"Although some of these veterans here might not be American Indian, we still want to honor them because they too are warriors," DeMund said.

A series of tribal dances got underway shortly after the veterans one, and each dance had a specific meaning to it. Men's traditional dancing represents all Native men who have battled to protect their families, while women's traditional dancing tells a story of refinement.

Jonathan Baca, of Brigantine, just moved to New Jersey from Colorado and said he enjoys getting to take part in Native events.

Dragon Boat paddlers embark on battle against cancer MAYS LANDING — Fighting cancer can be an upstream battle, but a community flew out in force …

"It is a lot of fun to come to these powwow events and celebrate Native American heritage," Baca said. "It is pretty hot today, but we have a great turnout of dancers and it's great to see so many people here supporting us."

Baca, dressed in all black with feathers, took part in several of the men's dances. He said he's been all over the country to take part in these kinds of ceremonies.

Since moving to New Jersey, Baca has participated in some of the local Lenape events and is set to participate in one Sept. 10 and 11 in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. He wishes New Jersey had more opportunities for people to get involved in Native culture.

"Since I've been here, I've done some of the area events and have had a lot of fun with it," he said. "This is a little bit different from Colorado because of where I was, you were able to do more things related to Native culture."

The event also drew members from other tribes who came to support the Lenape.

David White Elk, a member of the Muscogee Nation and Cherokee Nation, said the two tribes have a close relationship with the Lenape.

"They are like our brothers and sisters, so it's important to be here and show our support for the Lenape people," White Elk said.

Jeremy Stevens, of Avalon, came down to West Cape May after hearing about the event from a friend.

"I didn't have much going on today, so I said, 'Hey, let me come down here and see what this is about,'" Stevens said.

Stevens said he's interested in learning more about the Lenape culture.

"It was pretty cool to hear some of the stories about their heritage and the meanings behind some of the dances. I'm definitely going to look into the culture online," Stevens said.