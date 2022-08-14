Lenape language now heard at Villas library

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Once spoken throughout the region, the Lenape language can be heard again in a back room of the Lower Township branch of the Cape May County library every Friday.

On Friday, five people gathered around the folding tables for a class in conversational Lenape, sharing stories and hearing about the culture of the Jersey cape before the first people of European descent arrived centuries ago.

The teacher, Teri Hislop, is a resident of the Villas section of the township and an enrolled member of the Lenape nation of Pennsylvania.

“Kulamàlsi hàch?” she asks the students in turn, that is, do you feel well? She said it is a common Lenape greeting. Some needed a little coaching on the correct response.

Hislop did not grow up speaking Lenape — at this point, it appears that no one alive did — and as a child in Indiana she did not know she had any Native American ancestry at all.

That came later. As a child, she said, her family did not tell her about her Native American ancestor. She said it was common for families to hide their ancestry, at first to avoid forced displacement, later out of fear of discrimination.

She learned of her family ties to the Lenape years later and sought more information about her past and her people.

Part of that is learning the language.

The last known person for whom the southern Unami dialect of Lenape was a first language was Edward Thompson, who died in 2002. His sister, Nora Thompson Dean, died in 1984, worked to keep the language alive. She was also known as Touching Leaves Woman. Born in Oklahoma, she taught Lenape traditions, ceremonies and arts, as well as working to keep the language alive.

There are recordings of her speaking the language, and today there are books and resources for those seeking to learn the language, including an online dictionary that includes her recordings of multiple words.

Hislop, and other Lenape tribal members, have been using Zoom classes to learn the language. The lessons at the library are far less formal, with participants adding their own stories in English. Hislop occasionally reminds them to try some Lenape, suggesting a word or phrase to include in the story.

“It’s a class, but it’s become more like a conversation group,” she said.

In an interview before the class, Hislop said she and other Lenape members have progressed in their studies to the point that they can hold conversations in Lenape, relying in part on what Touching Leaves Woman left behind, along with other resources.

“We’re getting to the point now where we can actually tell jokes,” she said.

Reviving the language is part of a broader effort to keep the culture alive. On Saturday, members of the Lenape nation will hold a celebration of native culture at Rea’s Farm in West Cape May, the culmination of weeks of effort paddling the length of the Delaware River from New York state to the mouth of the bay.

The paddlers are set to arrive at Sunset Beach on Friday, Aug. 19, as part of the Rising Nation River Journey, a tradition that began in 2002. The journey has two goals, to raise the commitment to preserving the waterway, and to support Lenape culture.

Saturday’s event begins at 11 a.m., with music, storytelling and more. Individuals and organizations are invited to sign a treaty of renewed friendship.

There will be no Lenape class at the library, Hislop told the students, encouraging them to attend the weekend’s events instead.

Those attending the class said they do not have any Lenape ancestors, but they do feel a connection to the language and the culture.

Bernard Sypniewski, of Woodbine, brought along a Lenape cookbook and plans to try some of the recipes. He said the combinations of consonants in Lenape challenge even someone familiar with Polish. Pary Tell, of the Erma section of Lower Township, said she wanted to challenge her mind.

Denise Jones, of Villas, has been working on Lenape for a while, before Hislop began the class at the library in the spring.

“I want to learn more,” she said.

The fourth student, Mike Hislop, is married to the teacher.

The class included a reading of a Lenape story about four crows, which Hislop described as a prophesy, in Lenape and in English. There was another lesson, which Hislop illustrated with images worked in beads, with seven grandfathers representing positive attributes. Each grandfather was represented by an animal.

Unami is an Algonquin language, spoken on either side of the Delaware into the 18th century. Lenape have remained in New Jersey, but more now live in Oklahoma, as well as Wisconsin and Ontario. The Indian Removal Act meant thousands of Native Americans were relocated from the East. Those that remained, Hislop said, either hid their ancestry or otherwise avoided detection. Cherokee, Seminole, Choctaw and other Native Americans were forcibly removed west of the Mississippi, in what has become known as the Trail of Tears.

Lenape leaders have worked with Shelley DePaul of Swarthmore College to create Lenape language classes. Material from DePaul is used in the library classes, and the work has increased the number of people fluent in Lenape.

Hislop says it was no accident that the Lenape language, culture and ceremonies were nearly lost. She cites what were called Indian schools, efforts to teach Native American children the English language and American culture.

Members of tribes throughout the country were taken to the schools, and many were punished for speaking their own language.

The boarding schools also disconnected children from the elders in their families, Hislop said.

“If you want to destroy a language, the best way to do it is to disconnect the children from their grandparents,” she said.

Today, on social media, through Zoom and in the back room of a library branch, the language is making a comeback.

“Kulamàlsi hàch?”

“Nulamàlsi.”

Do you feel well? I am fine.