Legislators to hear bill to extend state takeover of Atlantic City government

TRENTON — The Assembly State and Local Government Committee will hear details of a bill to extend the state takeover of Atlantic City government for another four years Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

The bill would also reinstate Civil Service rules and PERC protections for the city's public sector employees, and is sponsored by committee chair, Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.

The committee hearing can be accessed at 3:15 p.m. at: njleg.state.nj.us/default.asp and click on "live proceedings."

The bill (A5590) would end the state takeover in late 2026 rather than in November of this year, and would reinstate Civil Service rules, collective bargaining and government worker protections starting in 2022.

On the committee schedule was also A5587, sponsored by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, to make changes in the casino payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement, in part to help casinos recover from closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That bill is not, however, expected to be considered Wednesday as it is still evolving, Armato said Tuesday.