Legislators to hear bill to extend state takeover of Atlantic City government

TRENTON — The Assembly State and Local Government Committee will hear details of a bill to extend the state takeover of Atlantic City government for another four years Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
The bill would also reinstate Civil Service rules and PERC protections for the city's public sector employees, and is sponsored by committee chair, Assemblyman Vincent Mazzeo, D-Atlantic.
The committee hearing can be accessed at 3:15 p.m. at: njleg.state.nj.us/default.asp and click on "live proceedings."
The bill (A5590) would end the state takeover in late 2026 rather than in November of this year, and would reinstate Civil Service rules, collective bargaining and government worker protections starting in 2022.
On the committee schedule was also A5587, sponsored by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, to make changes in the casino payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement, in part to help casinos recover from closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That bill is not, however, expected to be considered Wednesday as it is still evolving, Armato said Tuesday.
"Assembly Bill 5587 is a piece of legislation that will play a crucial role in ensuring Atlantic City keeps its current path to financial stability and independence," Armato said. "The bill is still evolving and we are working to ensure this legislation builds upon the work we have already done to continue the growth seen over the last five years."
The original 10-year PILOT bill was enacted in 2016 to stabilize city finances after casinos successfully won large property tax refunds from the city and no one knew how low assessments would go.
It required casinos to collectively pay $120 million in 2017, rather than real estate taxes, with amounts in subsequent years increasing as casinos finances improved.
The coronavirus outbreak sent profits plunging by more than 80% last year at Atlantic City’s nine casinos, and things would have been worse had it not been for the continued growth of internet gambling and sports betting.
Recently there has been a rebound. In New Jersey, the first three months of this year saw total gaming revenue increase by 32.3% over a similar period last year, to $993.7 million.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
