Legislators back independent probe of Millville Municipal Court practices

The state Legislative Latino and Black caucuses are calling for an independent investigation into claims by Millville Municipal Court Judge Jason Witcher of unfair treatment of Latino defendants in his courtroom.

Both groups said in a joint statement Thursday that they take allegations of bias made by Witcher seriously.

"We are charged with the responsibility to ask questions, evaluate current policies and practices, and work with our colleagues in the Executive and Judicial branches to find solutions," the groups said in a joint statement.

The caucuses are made up of both Senate and Assembly members.

During a court session Dec. 5, Witcher suggested people with Latino surnames were not given the chance to appear in court virtually, as state Supreme Court orders permit. He called it "the most discriminatory event I have ever been a part of in my entire career."

Judiciary officials were made aware of Witcher's allegations through an "outside agency" on Dec. 6, Pete McAleer, a spokesperson for the Administrative Office of the Courts, said earlier this week.

The courts have begun an investigation into practices in Millville, which so far have found that Latino defendants have been given the virtual option, McAleer said.

Thursday's joint statement said leadership from the Latino Caucus met with Judge Glenn Grant, director of the state Administrative Office of the Courts, to voice their concerns. In their meetings, the joint statement said, Grant informed caucus members about the investigation, saying his office would broaden the timeline of cases in Millville Municipal Court to February 2022.

Judiciary officials said this week the investigation's findings would become public once the probe is finished.

“We are thankful for Judge Grant’s prompt response to our written concerns and await further communications from him on their findings once the internal investigation is complete," the Black and Latino caucuses said.

State court statutes ordered by Chief Justice Stuart Rabner permit certain municipal court cases to be heard virtually, an alternative to in-person appearances commonly ordained during the COVID-19 pandemic.