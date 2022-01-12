Legislation to ban smoking in casinos reintroduced

“I think now’s the time that we prioritize the workers’ health over there,” Polistina said.

Casino smoking was banned temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that ban was lifted last summer, and cigars and cigarettes began reappearing on gaming floors.

Since last year, politicians have tried making that permanent.

In December, hundreds of casino employees marched on Trenton, calling for legislators to move the bill. Most continue pressing lawmakers to act to protect their health since casino workers are more likely to be exposed to secondhand smoke than other types of workers.

Nicole Vitola, a dealer at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and co-leader of Casino Employees Against Smoking’s Effects (CEASE), said Wednesday their fight will continue as long as smoking is allowed in casinos.

“Every day we go to work, we risk our health getting worse and worse,” Vitola said in a statement. “Especially during yet another wave of COVID cases in our state, this is unacceptable. It’s time to get this bill passed as soon as possible, so that we no longer have to choose between our health and a paycheck.”

A bill stopping casino smokers would likely become law since Gov. Phil Murphy has previously said he would sign one if it made it to his desk. In December, a bill was introduced in the New Jersey Legislature to forbid the act, but it never made it to the governor.

