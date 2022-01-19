Legislation signed into law designates 911 operators as first responders

Legislation designating 911 operators as first responders was signed into law Tuesday.
The measure was sponsored by former Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington. Armato was not reelected last year.
Every day in more than 6,000 public safety call centers in the U.S., dispatchers gather information from callers in crisis, which is then used to guide response from law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services, according to a news release from the Assembly Democrats.
The goal of the law is to designate a better title that reflects the service of 911 operators, according to the release.
“Though 911 dispatchers are literally the first to respond to someone who needs help, they are not classified as first responders in the same way as police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals," Armato and Murphy said in a joint statement. “911 dispatchers are first responders, plain and simple. It’s time they are recognized for their essential role in the emergency response community and for their noble work in diffusing crisis situations.”
Armato, of Buena Vista Township, is a retired firefighter who still helps out with the Richland Volunteer Fire Company as a recovery coach. He started with that company in 1969.
