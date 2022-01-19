 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Legislation signed into law designates 911 operators as first responders
0 Comments

Legislation signed into law designates 911 operators as first responders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Assemblyman John Armato

Former Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, seen in November, and Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington, not pictured, sponsored legislation that was signed into law Tuesday designating 911 operators as first responders.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Vehicles in Green County, Kentucky, were trapped in raging waters as first responders rushed to get them to safety.

Legislation designating 911 operators as first responders was signed into law Tuesday.

The measure was sponsored by former Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlington. Armato was not reelected last year.

Every day in more than 6,000 public safety call centers in the U.S., dispatchers gather information from callers in crisis, which is then used to guide response from law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services, according to a news release from the Assembly Democrats.

The goal of the law is to designate a better title that reflects the service of 911 operators, according to the release.

“Though 911 dispatchers are literally the first to respond to someone who needs help, they are not classified as first responders in the same way as police officers, firefighters and EMS professionals," Armato and Murphy said in a joint statement. “911 dispatchers are first responders, plain and simple. It’s time they are recognized for their essential role in the emergency response community and for their noble work in diffusing crisis situations.”

Armato, of Buena Vista Township, is a retired firefighter who still helps out with the Richland Volunteer Fire Company as a recovery coach. He started with that company in 1969.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
+1 
John Armato

Armato

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U. Michigan reaches $490M deal over sexual abuse

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News