Legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat dies at 82

Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat — known as "The Geator with the Heater" and long a summer fixture at Jersey Shore clubs and halls — died early Friday morning.

Blavat, 82, died from myasthenia gravis and related health issues at VITAS Inpatient Hospice at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia, according to a statement from his family.

"On behalf of our family, we would like to thank all of you, Jerry’s friends from near and far, for the outpouring of prayers, love, support, respect, acknowledgment, and appreciation for what he meant to all of you, especially in such a difficult time for our family," the family said. "We know how much he was loved by you, his loyal fans and friends, and we know 'The Geator' will live on in our hearts forever. But for us, our grief is truly indescribable in losing the man we’ll forever call 'Daddy.'"

Blavat was suffering from medical issues related to a shoulder injury and had to cancel an upcoming show at the Kimmel Cultural Campus in Philadelphia due to his health, according to his website.

He was a fixture in South Jersey. His bar, Jerry Blavat's Memories in Margate, celebrated its 50th anniversary last summer. Memories has been a destination for fans of classic rock 'n' roll and doo-wop.

Blavat, who was also known as "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce," was a major influence in promoting oldies music on local radio stations WTKU-FM 98.3 in Linwood and WVLT-FM 92.1 in Vineland.

A Philadelphia icon, he gained local fame hosting live dances in the area, leading to his own independent radio show, on which he introduced many acts in the 1960s.

Since the 1950s, Blavat has hosted dance parties in Wildwood at venues such as the Starlight Ballroom and Lighthouse Pointe Marina.

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron said Blavat's death was a huge loss.

"He seemed like a teenager who would never age and would always be around," Byron said. "It's a tragedy. He was a music institution throughout the Philly and South Jersey areas."

One of Blavat's last South Jersey appearances was Sept. 30 at the Avalon Community Hall, for an event sponsored by the Avalon Lions Club, according to Eileen Donovan, 75, who is the Avalon Lions president.

Donovan, who lives in Cape May Court House, said she has been listening to Blavat since she was a 14-year-old girl living in Philadelphia.

Over the decades, Donovan has attended Blavat's dance parties at Chez Vous in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, during the 1960s, Memories in Margate since the 1970s and La Costa Lounge and the Oar House in Sea Isle City in recent years. She was on the board of directors for the Avalon Performing Arts Council when it hosted Blavat five times between 2016 and 2021.

"I feel like I lost a family member. I really do," Donovan said, adding one woman would purchase four tables of 10 people each for every one of his Avalon appearances.

Blavat's shows were always a destination for people who lived in and visited the borough, said Scott Wahl, Avalon's public information officer and business administrator.

"He was a DJ who also was a performer. His energy was second to none. Nobody did what Jerry Blavat did," Wahl said. "Nobody related to and cared about the audience like Jerry."

Before Wahl worked for Avalon, he was a program director for four different radio stations, and two of his stations aired Blavat's show at one time.

The addition of Blavat's radio show to an oldies format would exponentially increase the audience, Wahl said.

"His act wasn't for everybody, but it was for a lot of people," Wahl said.

Paul Kelly worked with Blavat for 14 years as program director at WTKU and then as president and general manager of Longport Media.

"Over the last few years, I got the opportunity to know Jerry a bit more on a personal level, and he was just the sweetest guy," Kelly said. "He understood his importance in so many people's lives in this area, and at the same time, he was very humble about it and was very thankful for the opportunity to be on our air as if he was some sort of unproven newbie."

Blavat had such an incredibly loyal audience, who not only listened to his radio show but who would come out to each of his gigs any time he was appearing live, Kelly said.

"We always knew that if we needed to get people to come to any event, if we booked The Geator, we'd have a great crowd. Describing what Jerry meant to his listeners isn't easy to do because he meant so much to so many. Some people have been listening to him since he first hit the air in 1960, and for those people, he was a companion or a friend," Kelly said.

A big part of what made Jerry so successful and so important to so many people was that he made himself so accessible to his fans, Kelly said.

"He was more than just a voice on the radio or a face on the TV, he was a real person that you could go out and meet and have a great time with," Kelly said.

Dave Coskey first met Blavat in 1981 but started to know him on a more personal level when he served in a marketing role for the Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers from 1996 to 2005.

"He was an indelible part of the Shore for many years for so many people in so many ways. There are people who have been following him for decades at Memories," Coskey said. "He had a very special relationship with fans over the years that seemed to get stronger as time went by."

Coskey, who was the former president and general manager of Longport Media from 2011 and 2018, said Blavat told him that during the 1950s, he would stay on a boat in Stone Harbor with another Philadelphia guy, the late broadcaster Bob Horn, best known as the original host of "Bandstand," which later became "American Bandstand."

Blavat would appear at the old Avalon Theatre on the Avalon Pier while Horn showed up at Starlight Ballroom, where Blavat would become a regular in later years, Coskey said.

"I doubt there is a venue or a gymnasium in the South Jersey or Philly area where Jerry did not do a dance party at," Coskey said.

