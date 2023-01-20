 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat dies at 82

"The Geator" was widely known as one of the early rock-and-roll DJs who revolutionized the profession and developed the "oldies" format.

Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat passed away early this morning.

Blavat was 82-years-old.

Blavat was recently suffering from medical issues related to a shoulder injury and had to cancel an upcoming show at the Kimmel Cultural Campus due to his health, according to his website.

Blavat was a fixture in South Jersey. His bar Jerry Blavat's Memories in Margate celebrated its 50th anniversary last summer. Memories in Margate has been a destination for fans of classic rock and roll and doo-wop to dance.

Blavat, who was also  known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce," was a major influence in promoting oldies music on the radio. A Philadelphia icon, he gained local fame hosting live dances in the area, leading to his own independent radio show, on which he introduced many acts in the 1960s.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

