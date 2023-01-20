Legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat dies at 82

Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat passed away early this morning.
Blavat was 82-years-old.
Blavat was recently suffering from medical issues related to a shoulder injury and had to cancel an upcoming show at the Kimmel Cultural Campus due to his health, according to his website.
Blavat was a fixture in South Jersey. His bar Jerry Blavat's Memories in Margate celebrated its 50th anniversary last summer. Memories in Margate has been a destination for fans of classic rock and roll and doo-wop to dance.
Blavat, who was also known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce," was a major influence in promoting oldies music on the radio. A Philadelphia icon, he gained local fame hosting live dances in the area, leading to his own independent radio show, on which he introduced many acts in the 1960s.
