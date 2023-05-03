BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owners of a storied Jersey Shore diner are selling the eatery.
The Mustache Bill’s Diner, in the 700 block of Broadway, is being sold for about $3.65 million, according to a listing from Oceanside Realty.
The 1,408-square-foot diner was built in 1955, the listing says.
The diner has been well-known for its breakfast selection, earning its America's Classic award from the James Beard Foundation in 2009.
Then-owner Bill Smith said at the time the Mustache was the first diner selected for the award in the foundation's history.
Smith, 72, is retiring after 51, starting his career in local food first as a dishwasher at Joe's Barnegat Light Diner, NJ.com reported. He purchased the diner in 1972.
