WEST CAPE MAY — Work continues on a Sunset Boulevard property that’s set to become Cape May County’s first legal cannabis dispensary.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved a class 5 retail license for Tomas Nuscis for Shore House Canna LLC in March. The business had originally planned to open its doors by April 20, often described as a weed holiday, and later advertised a June 30 opening.

Now, the store hopes to begin serving customers by Labor Day.

“We’re a little hesitant to put a date on it,” said Nicole Melchiorre, one of the principals of Shore House Canna.

That’s in part because even with a license, the business is not through with the regulatory process. Renovations continue to transform the building, which had housed a gift shop and a construction company, into a legally compliant weed store.

Melchiorre, Nuscis and Dave Christian, another principal in the business, discussed the progress on a recent morning, over the sound of circular saws and while waiting for the wire guy who was set to arrive by 11.

Melchiorre said the work will likely take about two more weeks, and when it is complete, the business will be ready for inspection by a staff member from the commission. That process will take at least a month, she said, and some businesses have waited 60 days so far.

The commission will want to review the business layout, especially security measures. Nuscis did not want to discuss any of the security measures for, well, security reasons, but Christian indicated they are extensive.

“It’s the most secure facility in Cape May County,” Christian said.

After the state approval, the business will be set to open.

In addition to being the only cannabis dispensary in the county, it will also be the only one in a Jersey beach town, with the notable exception of Atlantic City. While Atlantic City has leaned in to the new industry, with hopes of adding legal weed as a major tourism attraction, most beach communities have said no to allowing cannabis businesses.

That includes nearby Cape May. West Cape May was one of the few Cape May County communities that said yes to allowing cannabis businesses, which also included Middle and Lower townships. There is a local benefit. New Jersey’s cannabis regulations allow towns with cannabis dispensaries to impose a 2% tax on sales, above the existing taxes.

Nuscis did not have an estimate for how much money that could mean for the borough each year but said other communities have brought in enough for a firetruck or new playground equipment.

Melchiorre and Nuscis also declined to provide much detail on finances, aside from saying the expenses continued to climb.

“A lot,” was how Nuscis described the costs so far.

They said the startup costs can be a considerable obstacle for new businesses, even if the owner is able to acquire a state license. They purchased the building and are putting extensive amounts into renovations. It also costs money to hire attorneys and consultants to shepherd the application through a lengthy state regulatory process, and the costs have not finished adding up.

That is before investing in the product itself, which will be purchased through wholesalers, not grown on site.

For now, that market is dominated by multistate businesses that are growing and producing weed and cannabis products in New Jersey. More local businesses are on the way, Melchiorre said, but they are going through the same startup process and will not have product ready when Shore House Canna opens its doors.

Customers will enter from the front of the building, after their IDs are checked by a security guard. There will be displays for edibles, tinctures and flower along the walls and a seashore-themed center table, where customers can place their order through a tablet.

The plan is for customers to be able to see and smell the cannabis buds before purchase, using secure containers. In New Jersey, customers are not allowed to touch marijuana before buying it. Christian said there will be staff to help customers with ordering and to answer any questions.

As he described it, the business will aim for a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, less austere than some of the spots that started operations in a medical-only market, and more personal than what has been described in California as “an Apple store for weed.”

He and other staff members have visited other dispensaries in New Jersey and traveled to more mature markets in Colorado and Massachusetts.

Customers who know what they want will be able to order ahead online. There is also a walk-up window for people to pick up their purchases. Plans continue to evolve, Melchiorre said.

“Our point-of-sale counter has been recreated five or six times now,” she said. That counter is partially built, running along one side of the store. Once a purchase is complete, customers will exit at the back of the property.

The team emphasized that no consumption lounge is under consideration, and there will be no smoking or ingestion allowed in the store or parking area. That has been a repeated concern from community members, Nuscis said.

“I use the example of, if you buy a bottle of wind in the liquor store, do you drink it in the store?” he said.

Borough officials have been extremely cooperative, they said, and both police and firefighters have visited the site and toured the building while construction is underway.

Christian expects edibles — what New Jersey refers to as soft lozenges — to be popular, especially among adults who are interested in trying cannabis now that it is legal, and for those who may not have indulged since their college days.

But the largest market remains the flowers.

The store is about 1,500 feet from the beach, Nuscis said, and just over the town line from Cape May. He said Cape May County goes from about 100,000 people in the winter to millions in the summer, and he expects interest from many of the summer visitors, but he does not think Shore House Canna will be a strictly seasonal business.

In part, he cited Cape May’s nearly year-round appeal.

“This town, you know, it doesn’t stop,” Nuscis said.