Legal weed is on its way for New Jersey, but exactly when remains uncertain

Once seen as a vice for rebels, outlaws and musicians, cannabis has gone mainstream, becoming the subject of job fairs and investment portfolios.

Atlantic City officials have touted its potential to drive convention business, and Stockton University offers a cannabis studies minor, along with hosting events on cannabis careers and its impact on tourism.

You still can’t legally buy cannabis in New Jersey without a medical card, however, and no one can say for certain when that will change. On Tuesday, the application process opens for distribution licenses for the new recreational market, although the review process is expected to take months.

Most observers, and Gov. Phil Murphy, say the regulated adult market is coming soon, but how long “soon” will take remains a guessing game.

“It’s taking a long time and there’s a lot of frustration from potential business owners,” said John Fanburg, who is the co-chair of the cannabis industry law practice at the Brach Eichler law firm.

He expects the first legal sales of the recreational cannabis market to come from the existing medical marijuana companies, but again, the “when” remains uncertain. That was set to happen already.

“Based on what’s been implied from Trenton, the existing medical dispensaries may be given a special license to sell to adults,” Fanburg said in a recent interview. “It could be a month. It could be two months.”

Once that takes place, demand could be high. Fanburg said the first day of licensed sales could see lines around the block, as happened in other states that created a legal market.

“The question is, will there be enough product for the medical dispensaries to satisfy the needs of their patients and people over 21 who want to buy cannabis legally for the first time in their lives?” Fanberg said.

Ensuring enough supplies for the medical market is a state requirement of expanding any license for the current medical marijuana suppliers, which in New Jersey are called Alternative Care Centers.

It’s been more than a year since Murphy signed the package of legislation that created the framework for a taxed and regulated cannabis market in New Jersey, and longer still since residents voted strongly in favor of legalization.

Since then, towns have struggled with how to handle a newly legal market, with many in the area voting to keep out dispensaries and more limiting where they may open.

In December, New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved 30 new permits for the medical marijuana market, a huge expansion of the overall number in New Jersey. The commission is in the process of evaluating license applications for companies seeking to grow cannabis for the recreational market, and on Tuesday, it will accept the first applications for licenses for retail sales.

At the last meeting of the commission, executive director Jeff Brown asked for patience with the lengthy review process, which is all the more time consuming because of a decision to give applicants a change to amend submissions that have been found to be deficient.

“Here we are, moving through hundreds of applications, ready to kick off this legalized market under an entirely new framework,” Brown said. “We are making tremendous progress.”

The application review was supposed to take 90 days, but Brown said that deadline would be extended. March 15 will be 90 days since the application process opened.

“Our goal is to get as close as we can on the 90-day clock,” he said.

According to Brown, the commission has received eight requests for the expanded certification that will allow medical marijuana dispensaries to sell to all adults. He said he would have updates on that at the March meeting.

Once the applications are in for regular dispensary licenses, those, too, will go through a review process, which Fanburg said will likely take months at least. After that, he expects to see lawsuits filed from some of the businesses that do not get approval.

“There will always be lawsuits,” he said.

Fanburg said he can see the issue from two sides.

“People are getting frustrated. On the other hand, it’s a brand-new, heavily regulated industry. It’s going to be a billion-dollar industry,” he said. “The emphasis is on making it right, not making it fast.”

While multiple other states have legalized, New Jersey is in an unusual position, with millions of people in New York and Philadelphia just a bridge away from New Jersey. It remains against the law to carry marijuana across state lines, wherever it was purchased, but realistically, Fanburg expects out-of-state customers to drive up demand.

The next meeting of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24, to be held remotely.

Katie Majeski, a spokesperson with The Botanist, a cannabis company with three medical marijuana locations in New Jersey, including in Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City, said there were no updates on plans for the adult use market.

Steve Reilly, the co-owner of the Massachusetts-based cannabis company Insa, said his company will not apply for a distribution license on Tuesday. He said the company still plans to grow cannabis at a site in Middle Township.

“We are looking of a dispensary site, but we haven’t found one yet,” he said Friday. The company is set to finalize its purchase of a former seafood packaging plant on Indian Trail Road, and has applied for a license to grow for both the medical market and the recreational sales.

“That’s pending with the state,” Reilly said.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, Stockton University plans to present a panel discussion on recreational marijuana’s impact on tourism, calling it “Destination Cannabis.” The free event will focus on destination marketing, cannabis agritourism and food and beverage tourism.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

