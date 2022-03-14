Legal battle over casino PILOT continues, state wants reconsideration

ATLANTIC CITY — The state is expected to ask the court to reconsider a judge's Feb. 25 decision that a law to restructure casino payments-in-lieu-of-taxes it is in violation of a 2018 consent order.

The judge handling the case until now, Superior Court Judge Joseph Marczyk, moves Tuesday to the Appellate Division.

The state's representatives told the county in a conference call last week the state would file for reconsideration, said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson on Monday.

That filing, which must be received by the court by Thursday, would be with Atlantic County Assignment Judge Michael J. Blee.

An attorney for the state and Gov. Phil Murphy, Brian P. O'Neil of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi of West Orange, Essex County, said in a March 11 letter to the court the state will request a motion for reconsideration.

The court has not yet received the paperwork but is also expecting such a filing, said Atlantic/Cape Vicinage Civil Division Manager George Coan.

The county then has until March 25 to respond, according to court documents, and the state has until March 29 to reply in further support of their motion.

"It's just a tactic to delay the process. These things are typically not granted," Levinson said.

In his Feb. 25 order, Marczyk did not prohibit the state from implementing the new PILOT law “except to the extent they are subject to sanctions and/or damages” to be determined in a hearing before Blee.

“What this means is they are going to decide now what damages we can collect and how we are harmed by this,” Levinson said at the time.

No one from Gov. Phil Murphy’s office responded to a request for comment then, and the Casino Association of New Jersey declined comment.

The county sued the state to stop the amended PILOT law, which passed quickly in December and was signed by Murphy days before Christmas, from taking effect.

The new law lowered casinos’ payments from what they would have been had the original PILOT law continued. Law sponsor then Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, said last December that without the new law up to four casinos could close.

The law removed online sports betting and internet gaming from calculations of gross gaming revenue.

In Gov. Phil Murphy's budget, Fiscal Year 2022 casino revenues (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) are reported up considerably from what had been projected.

"Collections continue to exceed projections in FY2022, rising above prepandemic levels," the governor's budget reported. "Online wagering and sports betting activity grew substantially and have continued to be strong even after casinos fully re-opened their brick-and-mortar premises."

The budget said the FY2022 forecast of $397.9 million is $41.1 million above the certified (expected) level, and revenues are projected to grow to $425.1 million for FY2023.

The county argued that the changes in the law violate a 2018 consent order settlement of the county’s lawsuit against the original 2016 PILOT. Marczyk agreed.

Under the consent order, the county was to get about 13% of PILOT funds calculated under the 2016 law. That law was interpreted as including online sports betting and internet gaming under gross gaming revenues.

The amendments will provide the county with $15 million to $26 million less through 2026 than following the consent order under the original law, according to the county.

In a hearing earlier this month, John Lloyd, the lawyer for the state, argued the Legislature had the right to define “gross gaming revenue” any way it saw fit, at any time, in spite of the 2018 consent agreement between the county and the state.

Lloyd also argued that nowhere in the original PILOT law or consent order is the definition given for “gross gaming revenue,” other than to say it is determined by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.

County attorney Ron Riccio argued the consent order was based on the understanding that all gaming revenues — including brick-and-mortar, internet and later sports gaming — would be included in PILOT calculations and had been so included for the first several years of the PILOT.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

