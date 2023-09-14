OCEAN CITY — Hurricane Lee is set to pass by South Jersey well out to sea, without the pelting rain and punishing winds expected in New England and Eastern Canada over the weekend.

While sunny skies and warm temperatures are in the forecast, Lee is expected to throw significant waves at area beaches, with the potential of waves of up to 9 feet on Friday and Saturday. As of Thursday, the swell was already building, with the most significant waves still to come.

That may fill the hearts of some intrepid surfers with joy, but it has some worried.

On Thursday, Ocean City Beach Patrol Director Allan Karas said lifeguards allowed people in the water in a narrow area in front of the stands, but only to their waists. For Friday, he planned to make a call in the morning whether to let swimmers in at all.

“I have to watch out for my employees, too,” he said. A water rescue in overhead waves can been extremely dangerous.

Many beach patrols have either ended operations for the year or have dramatically reduced the number of protected beaches. Some only have guards on duty for weekends after Labor Day, while Ocean City has six guarded beaches until Sunday, after which all guards will be off the beach. Guards are set to be at St. Charles Place, Eighth Street, Ninth Street, 12th Street, 34th Street and 58th Street.

“If there is not a manned lifeguard stand at the water’s edge, the beach is not guarded. Only swim where a lifeguard is present,” reads a warning on the city’s website.

Ocean City has long had an unwritten policy of allowing surfers to hit the waves even as it closed water access to others. In part, that’s recognition that many of the surfers have experience in big waves, and also a tacit recognition that they would unlikely to be able to keep them all out.

But even skilled surfers may be challenged by hurricane waves, and those unfamiliar with the ocean should be extremely cautious even very close to shore, advises Bruckner Chase, an ocean lifeguard and ocean and wave safety expert.

Large breaking surf and turbulent conditions near the shore will create difficult conditions even in very shallow water, Chase said. While summer warnings often focus on rip currents, in this case, the water brought to the beach by a 6-foot wave can create a backflow of water that can be dangerous. The water could throw someone off balance or pull them into the impact of those large waves, especially for children or older adults.

“It could be pretty dangerous,” he said.

Chase advises someone who sees a swimmer in trouble to call 911 and not to enter the water or else they could create a worse situation with more than one person in trouble.

As the powerful waves ease off, expected by Sunday, that can bring its own dangers, Chase said, when more people decide they can handle the strength of the waves.

“Even a three-foot wave is over your head when you’re standing in the water,” he said.

This month, a Vineland man drowned in Strathmere and there were other deaths around New Jersey and throughout the northeast, as dangerous currents were spawned by the remnants of hurricanes Franklin and Idalia.

Even someone on the beach for a stroll should be aware of their surroundings and of where they are on the beach. If there is an emergency, they can then tell the dispatcher exactly where they are.

As long as you avoid the ocean, Hurricane Lee to bring pleasant conditions As long as you avoid hopping, surfing or boating in the ocean, you'll be in for a fairly comfortable stretch for the rest of the week and the weekend. Hurricane Lee will pass far enough offshore to bring only dangerous surf and a breeze.

“Just saying you’re in the south end of Ocean City where there aren’t any lifeguards is not enough. That could be a two-mile area,” Chase said.

Even without rain, Lee could bring some coastal flooding.

Karas and others expect the surf conditions to cause erosion as well. Ocean City just saw its latest beach replenishment project earlier this year.

“We’re going to lose some of the beach we got,” Karas said.

In Strathmere and in sections of North Wildwood, there is already little beach left to lose. Strathmere is expected to see a beach replenishment project before the end of the year, as part of a larger project that will also add sand to Sea Isle City and the south end of Ocean City, but North Wildwood is still waiting for a federal beach project.

Stephen Rochette, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said bids were set to be open Thursday on the Ocean City, Strathmere and Sea Isle City project. Details of that contract will not be available until next week.

Also this week, the Army Corps announced a $16.1 million contract with Great Lakes Dredge and Dock to add more than a half-million cubic yards of sand to beaches in Cape May. Most of that will be placed in front of the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center.

It does not sound promising for North Wildwood, however.

A project in Lower Township could take place next year, but otherwise there are no further projects planned for Cape May County, Rochette said.

