Voters will face all new electronic voting machines when they go to the polls for the June 6 primary and Nov. 7 general election, and election officials want to help residents get familiar with them.

They will hold a free, hands-on experience with the new electronic voting machines and e-poll books at 6 p.m. May 4 in the Jury Assembly Room of the Atlantic County Criminal Courts Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd. in Mays Landing.

No registration is required.

Officials will provide information and instructions on using mail-in ballots, to avoid making common errors that can prevent the vote from counting.

Until now, the new machines were only used by those who chose to vote early, because the county didn't have enough new machines to provide them at all voting sites on Election Day.

There are just seven early voting sites countywide, compared with about 150 on Election Day.

In December, Atlantic County commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance to bond $3.4 million to buy new voting machines that will provide a paper audit trail.

The total cost for about 325 machines was about $3.6 million, with the remainder paid in cash by the county.

The voter education event is presented by the Atlantic County Superintendent of Elections, Board of Elections and County Clerk, and sponsored by the Atlantic County Bar Association and New Jersey State Bar Foundation.

Admission is free, and facilities are handicapped accessible.