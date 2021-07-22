 Skip to main content
Learn how to prepare for hurricanes Thursday in Margate
Learn how to prepare for hurricanes Thursday in Margate

082819_gal_hurrmeeting

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci joins a panel discussion with the annual Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar in 2019 at Saint James Memorial Hall in Ventnor.

 Matthew Strabuk, for The Press

MARGATE — With Tropical Storm Elsa bringing over 70 mph winds, two tornadoes and heavy rain, and an active rest of the hurricane season ahead, the Downbeach Community Meeting will prepare you for what’s to come.

When a tropical system bears down on New Jersey again, the people at the Downbeach Community Meeting's Hurricane Seminar are the ones you'll hear from. Meteorologist Joe Martucci was part of a South Jersey expert panel to talk about Hurricane awareness for On The Road.

The annual meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Margate Municipal Building, 9001 Winchester Ave. The event is free to attend.

You will have the opportunity to ask questions to a panel of municipal officials, utility company representatives and more. Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Absecon Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Eberwine will give a hurricane presentation, with sessions from Ventnor, Margate, Longport, the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management, South Jersey Gas, Atlantic City Electric, Comcast and Ventnor Veterinary Office.

You will also be able to hear an update about the state’s Coastal Resiliency Plan, which includes raising the base flood elevation 5 feet above current levels.

The Press aired a virtual version of the meeting in 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

