Learn how to prepare against hurricanes in Margate on July 22

With Tropical Storm Elsa bringing over 70 mph winds, two tornadoes and heavy rain, as well as an active rest of the hurricane season ahead, the Downbeach Community Meeting in Margate will prepare you for what could lie ahead.

The annual Downbeach Community Meeting will be held on July 22, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Margate Municipal Building. The building is located at 9001 Winchester Avenue in Margate. There is no price to attend.

You will have the opportunity to ask questions to the panel of municipalities, utility companies and more. Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Absecon Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Eberwine will give a hurricane presentation, with sessions from: Ventnor, Margate, Longport, the Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management, South Jersey Gas, Atlantic City Electric, Comcast and Ventnor Veterinarian.

You will also be able to hear an update about the state's Coastal Resiliency Plan, which includes raising the base flood elevation five feet above current levels.