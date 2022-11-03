Lear, Hendricks lead in campaign funding in Cape May

CAPE MAY — Financial disclosure forms show Clarence Lear and Patricia Gray Hendricks have far more campaign money available this year than the other candidates in a crowded field for four seats on City Council.

They are seeking a return to the governing body after being unseated in 2020. Lear had been mayor.

According to campaign finance reports filed with the state Election Law Enforcement Commission, Lear and Hendricks have the most money available for the campaign, including more than $23,000 remaining from the 2020 race, according to a report filed in October.

This year, they divided the amount between the two campaigns.

Hendricks and Lear each show an opening balance of $11,500 in their respective campaign accounts. Hendricks raised a little under $3,000, spending more than $5,000 on the campaign, according to a report filed Oct. 11.

Lear raised another $11,730, spending more than $6,000 as of an Oct. 11 report.

Michael Yeager, who was appointed to fill an unexpired term, is running for the two years remaining. He is challenged by Hendricks. Initial campaign finance reports show he has raised $4,740 for this election, spending $1,668 of that so far.

Candidate Maureen McDade reported raising $3,700, spending $3,000 of that by the date of the first report. Most of that is self-funded, with $2,450 coming from contributions to her campaign.

Shaine Meier and Lorraine Baldwin have each filed forms indicating they will not spend enough to meet the minimum amount of $5,800 to require a detailed finance form in this election. Candidate Mark DiSanto does not appear to have filed any financial disclosure forms, with a search of the ELEC website showing nothing filed from his campaign.