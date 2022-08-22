League of Women Voters to hold congressional debate

The League of Women Voters of Atlantic County is sponsoring a debate for the New Jersey 2nd Congressional District candidates at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Oakcrest Regional High School and via streaming.

Invitations have been sent to incumbent Representative Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, Democratic challenger Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township, and Libertarian Michael Gallo, the League said.

The League also is planning an Atlantic County Commissioners debate at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, at a Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School to be announced.

“Debates are an important part of the League’s mission to provide non-partisan information for voters," said Ro Goldberg, chair of the League of Women Voters of Atlantic County. "Debates allow residents to make informed decisions by hearing the candidates themselves discuss their qualifications and platforms.”

On Oct. 19, Van Drew and Alexander have already agreed to participate in a one-hour debate at 6 p.m. in the Campus Center Theatre on Stockton University's Galloway campus.

The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton and The Press of Atlantic City are cosponsoring that event.

The Stockton debate is scheduled to be held in person. Limited seating for the public may be available, but details will be announced closer to Oct. 19. The debate will be broadcast live on the Hughes Center and Press websites, and a video recording will be archived on the Hughes Center site.

Van Drew, 69, is a retired dentist and former state legislator who won the June 7 primary with 86% of the GOP vote districtwide — and 91% of the vote in Atlantic County — against two opponents.

Alexander, 56, a civil rights attorney and former law enforcement officer, won his primary in June with 62% of the Democratic vote districtwide against Sea Isle City engineer Carolyn Rush. Alexander has not previously held public office.

Alexander has said he was the victim of police brutality and falsely accused of a crime when he was young and living in North Jersey. He was cleared, but the experience left him determined to change policing for the better from within, he has said.

He is a former detective captain in charge of the Criminal Investigation Section for the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

In an interview after the primary, Alexander said his top three issues are reproductive rights for women, the economy and better safeguards for access to guns. He wouldn’t support raising taxes on an overly taxed New Jersey, he said.

Van Drew, on the other hand, said he is focused on undoing many of the changes made by the Biden Administration and the Democratic majority in Congress in recent years.

“This is a real race in my mind about: Are we going to get inflation under control? Are we going to get a real supply chain that works? A better system to ensure those that commit violent crimes and have long rap sheets stay in jail? Are we going to say, ‘Don’t woke-ify our military?’” Van Drew said. “Are we going to close our border, put up a wall and keep safe, good immigration policy? Are we going to have formula on the shelves? Will we exit countries, not in a backwards, half-assed way (as in Afghanistan)?”

Van Drew was elected in 2018 as a Democrat but changed parties to Republican in 2019 after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump and having the Democrats refuse to support him further.

He was reelected in 2020 and now is running for his third term in office.

Both candidates are in decades-long marriages. Van Drew has two adult children and two grandchildren, and Alexander has three adult children.

The Hughes Center and The Press require independent candidates to meet a campaign finance standard to qualify to be invited to participate. Such candidates must have raised and spent at least $5,000 — the minimum that requires reporting to the Federal Election Commission — to qualify. So far only the two major party candidates have met that standard.

Detailed information about the streaming and recordings of the League of Women Voters debates will be available soon.

For further information, contact League Debate Coordinator Victoria Druding at paragonhealth@comcast.net or 609-816-7731.