League of Women Voters county debate canceled for lack of GOP participation

A planned Tuesday night debate between the six candidates for three seats on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners has been canceled after Republicans declined to take part, league president Ro Goldberg said Monday.

Republican candidate Vern Macon confirmed the Republicans did not feel the league would treat them fairly because of anti-GOP social media postings by league debate organizer Victoria Druding.

"That's the same person who was sending all the candidates the information," Macon, a District 1 candidate from West Atlantic City in Egg Harbor Township, said of Druding.

Druding has denied her personal political beliefs would interfere with her ability to be impartial, and stressed the league is a nonpartisan organization with a long history of running fair debates.

Macon said she will, however, participate in a county commissioner debate for the at-large seat and District 1 seat, sponsored by the NAACP Atlantic City Branch.

It will be held 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Martin Luther King Jr. School, 1799 Marmora Ave., Atlantic City, said NAACP President and Atlantic City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz. It will also be broadcast on WEHA 88.7 FM and 100.3 FM.

There will also be a congressional and Atlantic City School Board debate that Tuesday night.

The Atlantic County League of Women Voters held a Congressional debate last month, but U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd said he would not participate, because he believed the group was no longer fair to both sides.

“Let’s be clear, this allegedly ‘nonpartisan’ debate was organized by an active member of our opponent’s campaign team who is all over social media recruiting Democrat volunteers, soliciting contributions for his campaign, and organizing protests at our campaign events, all while spewing vile hate-filled rhetoric equating Republicans with terrorists,” Van Drew Campaign Manager Ron Filan said in a Sept. 19 email explaining the congressman's decision.

Filan attached screenshots of League debate organizer Druding’s Facebook posts, which make fun of Republicans, promote fundraisers for his Democratic opponent Tim Alexander, and encourage people to attend protests against Van Drew at various events.

Republican candidates for the Cape May County Board of Commissioners decided not to participate in a Oct. 4 League of Women Voters of Cape May County candidate forum with a lone Democratic challenger. Cape GOP candidates alleged that organization can no longer claim to be nonpartisan.

“We are not going to participate,” said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes at the time. “The positions they’re putting out there, I believe that they are very progressive leaning.”

A candidate forum — the Cape League of Women Voters did not describe it as a debate — was scheduled for the Old Court House on Oct. 4 between Republicans Hayes and Andrew Bulakowski, of Lower Township, and lone Democratic challenger Julia Hankerson, of Woodbine.

Goldberg, leader of the Atlantic County League of Women Voters has defended the league's nonpartisan status. At the Sept. 20 congressional debate, Goldberg said organizers are careful to bring in a moderator from outside the congressional district. The Sept. 20 debate took place without Van Drew, as Democratic candidate Tim Alexander, of Galloway Township, and Libertarian candidate Michael Gallo, of Lower Township, discussed their campaign and the issues.

The Atlantic County League of Women Voters had announced the Commissioner debate in August.

In the Commissioner-at-Large race, Democrat Habib Rehman, of Brigantine, is challenging incumbent Republican Amy Gatto, of Hamilton Township.

In the District 1 race in a newly created district covering Atlantic City, part of Egg Harbor Township, Ventnor, Margate and Longport, incumbent Democrat Ernest D. Coursey Sr., of Atlantic City, faces Macon.

And in the District 4 race, Democrat Kathleen Galante, of Brigantine, faces incumbent Republican Richard Dase, of Galloway Township. District 4 includes all of Brigantine and Galloway Township, along with Egg Harbor Township election districts 10 and 14 to 16, along with all of Port Republic.

“Debates are an important part of the league’s mission to provide nonpartisan information for voters,” Goldberg said in a press release announcing the county debate and a Congressional debate. “Debates allow residents to make informed decisions by hearing the candidates themselves discuss their qualifications and platforms.”