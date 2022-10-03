Leadership at Pleasantville schools diversity program disrupted after state decision

A local diversity program that has attracted statewide praise is having its leadership disrupted.

The state Department of Education has informed Pleasantville school officials that it will not execute a partnership agreement for the 2022-2023 school year meant to pay district employee Tamar LaSure-Owens to be the head of the district’s AMHOTINO program — an initiative that seeks to diversify the district’s curriculum and implement state education standards. The department further disputed that it had an obligation to pay for her work done as the head of the AMHOTINO during the 2021-2022 school year.

Acting New Jersey Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan said in a Sept. 9 letter to acting Superintendent Karin Farkas that the department did not have an obligation to fund a position to implement curriculum already mandated by state law.

“While I commend the district for adhering to the statutory and regulatory requirements and employing Ms. LaSure Owens to deliver this critical instruction to students, there is no requirement for the department to reimburse districts to satisfy these obligations,” Allen-McMillan said. “It is neither appropriate nor fiscally feasible for the department to reimburse a school district for the delivery of required instruction by district personnel.”

LaSure-Owens declined comment. Pleasantville school district administration did not return requests for comment. A representative from the Pleasantville Education Association, the local teacher’s union, also did not return request for comment.

Pleasantville Public Schools moved to enter into a partnership agreement with the state Amistad Commission over LaSure-Owens in March. Under the agreement, LaSure-Owens would diversify curriculum in the district and implement the state’s inclusive learning standards. She would also work to help other school systems diversify their own curricula, with the AMHOTINO program serving as a model. The Amistad Commission, an autonomous state body within the Department of Education that is designed to promote the study of Black history, would in turn reimburse the district LaSure-Owens’ salary and fringe benefits.

Consternation grew among district officials over the summer, when they claim they never received the promised reimbursement. Farkas had said the district reached out to state officials multiple times to no avail.

The Education Department now maintains it is uncertain it had entered into any agreement with the Pleasantville district, citing a lack of documentation.

“After a review of the records available, as a well as a review of the chronology of events concerning Ms. LaSure Owens’ employment with the District since 2021, I am unable to determine the validity of the purported Agreement for the 2021-2022 school year,” Allen-McMillan said in her Sept. 9 letter.

Allen-McMillan asked that the district produce additional documentation, so the Education Department would reconsider its decision for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Pleasantville Board of Education ultimately voted on Sept. 13 to rehire LaSure-Owens as a teacher at Leeds Avenue School, a position she had held prior to her appointment as AMHOTINO head, while the agreement with the Amistad Commission remains in flux. District officials said they were leaving open the possibility that she could be restored to her former position with state cooperation. Farkas pledged continued support of inclusive education and said the district would not abandon the AMHOTINO programming.

The school board had entertained a resolution to terminate the agreement themselves during an Aug. 9 school board meeting. That resolution failed 4-2, falling short of a five-vote threshold required to deal with personnel matters on the nine-member board.

During the Sept. 13 school board meeting, representatives from the New Jersey Education Association spoke in support of LaSure-Owens. They argued the district should keep her in her position irrespective of whether the district receives support from Trenton. They said it was important for somebody to lead curriculum-diversification efforts, which can otherwise be disjointed.

The NJEA awarded LaSure-Owens its Urban Education Activist award in December for her work creating the AMHOTINO program. An abbreviation of “Amistad, Holocaust and Latino” the AMHOTINO program seeks to incorporate lessons about tolerance and diversity into all school subjects. It emphasizes the histories of African Americans, Native Americans and Hispanic Americans; the legacy of slavery in the Western Hemisphere; and the events of the Holocaust and other genocides in world history.

There may be momentum building in the district moving toward the position of the NJEA. Board of Education President Jerome Page, contacted Monday, said he wanted to see LaSure-Owens back in her position leading the AMHOTINO program. He said board members would explore ways to keep her in her position during its coming committee meetings.

“No doubt about it,” Page said when asked if the district should fund the position on its own. “Our kids benefit from it all.”

Page could join several other school board members who have supported keeping LaSure-Owens in her position. These include Julio Sanchez, who had been vocal about supporting LaSure-Owens when the issue first arose over the summer; and Augustus Harmon, who has previously expressed support for the idea. Whether there is yet a majority in favor on the Pleasantville school board, which has been hobbled by vitriolic personal feuds and political intrigue, is unclear.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11.