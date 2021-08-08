Leaders in Training help paint murals around Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation has enlisted the help of kids from the Leaders In Training (LIT) program to help paint murals around the resort.

After finishing a vibrant piece at the Absecon Lighthouse last week, the group of five has started a new project at Dolphins Field in Venice Park.

Under the guide of local artist Kenny Lazan Faulk, the kids have been working to paint the phrase, "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work," in large, black letters on the side of a building along North Ohio Avenue.

Faulk said when the program asked him to participate, he couldn't say yes fast enough.

"I was thrilled to be a part of this," Faulk said Friday.

Helping with the program has allowed Faulk to show the members of the group that they can make a living from being an artist.

"The kids are great, and I know this is my path, to show the next generation that this is a viable career," Faulk said. "It's not just about teaching them the technical side but also showing them that they should get paid for their artwork."