Leaders in Training help paint murals around Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Arts Foundation has enlisted the help of kids from the Leaders In Training (LIT) program to help paint murals around the resort.
After finishing a vibrant piece at the Absecon Lighthouse last week, the group of five has started a new project at Dolphins Field in Venice Park.
Under the guide of local artist Kenny Lazan Faulk, the kids have been working to paint the phrase, "Teamwork Makes the Dream Work," in large, black letters on the side of a building along North Ohio Avenue.
Faulk said when the program asked him to participate, he couldn't say yes fast enough.
"I was thrilled to be a part of this," Faulk said Friday.
Helping with the program has allowed Faulk to show the members of the group that they can make a living from being an artist.
"The kids are great, and I know this is my path, to show the next generation that this is a viable career," Faulk said. "It's not just about teaching them the technical side but also showing them that they should get paid for their artwork."
LIT pays the city’s youth a stipend to do things such as cleaning up the streets, making meals for the elderly and homeless and tending to the needs of the Second Baptist Church building, where the program is based.
The program also hosts a series of workshops to teach the youth about topics including the impact of drugs and alcohol on the body or how to save and budget money.
This is the second summer that kids from the program are helping the Arts Foundation with projects.
"We worked with the group two years ago to create large scale mural but that was not as much of a hands on activity," said Joyce Hagen, executive director of the Arts Foundation. "This year they (the kids) really getting to know the artists, understand the process and actually do a lot of the painting themselves. On top of that, they're able to have a connection to the piece when it's finished."
Kate O'Malley, the Art Foundation's operations manager, said collaborating with program like LIT allows for youth to gain access to making art and connecting with artists who live and work in Atlantic City.
"It's very true to our mission of creating an enriched and diverse arts community for the residents and visitors of this city," O'Malley said in a statement Wednesday. "We've had such a great time working with this group of kids and we've loved being able to offer them a hands-on experience creating art with local artists in their community."
