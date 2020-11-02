Leader of Atlantic City drug trafficking group sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

Eight other defendants have been indicted for their roles in the conspiracy and their cases remain pending, Carpenito said.

6 Atlantic City residents indicted in drug ring A federal grand jury has indicted six Atlantic City residents for their roles in the distrib…

According to Carpenito, documents filed in the case, and statements made in court:

Toombs, 31, and other members of the drug conspiracy trafficked heroin from Paterson, Passaic County into Atlantic City.

Toombs admitted in court to conspiring with others to traffic between three and 10 kilograms of heroin during the period of the investigation and to being a manager and supervisor of the drug trafficking conspiracy, which operated throughout Atlantic County.

An investigation led by the FBI used physical and video surveillance, confidential informants, consensual recordings, and two court-authorized wiretaps to uncover the operation, Carpenito said.

The investigation tracked multiple stamps of heroin being distributed by Toombs and others, including, “AK-47,” “Apple,” “Fortnite,” “Rolex,” “Frank Lucas,” “Bentley,” “Pandora,” and “9½,” Carpenito said.

Between Jan. 1, 2017, and June 21, 2019, these stamps have accounted for 48 deaths and 84 nonfatal overdoses in New Jersey, Carpenito said.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Toombs to five years of supervised release, Carpenito said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.