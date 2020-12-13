Lead singer of the Jeremiah Hunter Band died from COVID-19 complications

Kenny Jeremiah, founding member of the blue-eyed soul group the Soul Survivors, died Dec. 4 from complications from COVID-19.

Jeremiah, 77, saw his greatest pop chart success as a member of the Philadelphia-based soul and R&B group from 1964 to 1969.

Soul record producers and songwriters Kenny Gamble and Leon A. Huff, the duo who developed the Sound of Philadelphia during the 1970s, had their first hit with "Expressway to Your Heart," which was also the first and biggest single for the Soul Survivors. The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1967.

Jeremiah, who in his later years lived in Northfield, also was one of the lead singers of the disco group Shirley & Company during the 1970s. He received a gold record for the 1975 hit "Shame, Shame, Shame," which topped the dance chart and reached No. 12 on the pop charts.

During the 1980s, Jeremiah was a vocalist and percussionist for a band with Bobby Hunter known as Full House. They were popular on the Jersey Shore circuit, which included clubs and casinos.

Jeremiah and Hunter formed their own group called the Jeremiah Hunter Band during the 1990s.