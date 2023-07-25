Four thousand down, more than 24,000 left to go.

New Jersey American Water said Tuesday it is making progress two years into a 10-year plan to replace every lead service line in its coverage area in accordance with a state mandate.

But with more than 24,000 lines still needing replacement and many more yet to be identified, the utility is asking customers to help speed up the process.

In July 2021, the state enacted a law requiring all water providers to replace both utility-owned and customer-owned lead and galvanized service lines by July 22, 2031.

When the law was passed, a state report found there were 2.4 million total service lines in the state across 582 water systems, and it projected the cost to local governments of replacing every lead service line within 10 years would be about $2.65 billion.

Some towns have raised local water and sewer rates to account for the pipe replacement project, and many have sought funds from the state and federal government to alleviate the burden on ratepayers. The New Jersey Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program offers water systems discounted loans to finance its replacement projects.

For its part, New Jersey American Water petitioned the state Board of Public Utilities on Jan. 14 for authorization to impose a new surcharge as part of a cost-recovery plan.

In January 2022, New Jersey American Water published an online map to allow customers to view the service line material of their property. Ratepayers can zoom in on their town and see where there are still lead or galvanized steel lines.

Historically, the material of customer-owned water service lines has not been tracked by water utilities, New Jersey American Water said in a news release. As such, the company launched an education campaign with resources for customers, including a tutorial showing how to identify pipe material and an online portal to submit findings. Customers with water service lines confirmed as needing replacement would then need to sign an agreement authorizing New Jersey American Water to complete the work.

New Jersey American Water said it will step up outreach in early August by launching an online toolkit and hosting a webinar to equip stakeholders, elected officials and partners with more resources to help spread the word about the program.

As the company and customers continue to identify lead and galvanized service lines, New Jersey American Water will notify property owners via letters annually until their lead or galvanized service line is replaced, the utility said. This notification will follow the company’s annual July inventory submission to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

If a customer’s service lines contain lead, it does not mean they cannot use water as they normally do, the utility said, adding New Jersey American Water regularly tests for lead in drinking water and the water delivered to customers meets state and federal water quality regulations.

“For this effort to truly be successful, we need everyone to ‘pipe up’ and tell us what their service lines are made of, so we can work together to get the lead out of New Jersey, once and for all,” utility President Mark McDonough said.

For more information on the program, visit newjerseyamwater.com/leadfacts.