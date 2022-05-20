Le Tour de Downbeach set for June 5 on Absecon Island

The 2020 Le Tour de Downbeach "Happy Ride" is set to take place June 5 and take cyclists throughout Absecon Island.

The 14-mile bike ride will begin behind the Atlantic County Library — Ventnor Branch and travel through Atlantic City, turning at Kennedy Plaza in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on the Boardwalk. Riders will then make their way toward Margate and Longport before ending with a barbecue at Tomatoe's in Margate.

The first 200 riders will receive a Le Tour de Downbeach commemorative T-shirt. Riders will also get a happy face sticker at the start of the ride, and Support Ukraine blue and yellow ribbons will be available to those who want to wear one.

“Le Tour is a great way to kick off the start of summer, one of the happiest times of year and enjoy the biggest family bike ride at the shore," said Mike Wiesen, an event volunteer and owner of AAAA Bike Shop in Ventnor. "We look forward to seeing all of our good friends on June 5."

Pre-registration is $25 per rider or $20 each for four or more family riders. Registration the day of will be $30 or $25 for four or more family riders. For more information, go to margatehasmore.com/event/2022-le-tour-de-downbeach-copy.

