Le Tour de Downbeach celebrates 12th annual ride

The annual Le Tour de Downbeach family-friendly bike ride was held Sunday with the starting line at Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk in Ventnor. More than 200 riders participated.
Josh and Bonny Martin, of Philadelphia, get ready for the ride. The couple are Ventnor summer residents.
Ventnor resident Dimitrios Soultoukis walks his bike to the starting line.
Press staff reports
The 12th annual Le Tour de Downbeach took place Sunday afternoon, taking advantage of beautiful weather.
The family-friendly 14-mile bicycle tour begins each year in Ventnor riding down the Boardwalk through Atlantic City with a turnaround at the Showboat Atlantic City, followed by a police escort through Margate and Longport and ending with a barbecue at Tomatoes restaurant on Amherst Avenue in Margate.
More than 200 people participated in the event put together in collaboration with Atlantic City, Ventnor, the Margate Business Association and Longport. The event began in 2008 as Le Tour de Ventnor.
PHOTOS of Le Tour de Downbeach in Ventnor and Margate
The annual Le Tour de Downbeach family-friendly bike ride was held Sunday with the starting line at Newport Avenue and the Boardwalk in Ventnor. More than 200 riders participated.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating. Cherry Hill resident Fran Axelrad.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. 202 Riders were reported as participating. Margate resident Peter Tozzi.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. Ventnor Police Officer Lt.O'Neill leads the start of the ride.
Josh and Bonny Martin, of Philadelphia, get ready for the ride. The couple are Ventnor summer residents.
Ventnor resident Dimitrios Soultoukis walks his bike to the starting line.
Steve Gottschalk and his son Spencer, 13, both of Margate, get ready for the start of the ride.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. Staten Island resident Charles Roland.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. Allen and Janice Goldberg, originally grew up in Ventnor, now Egg Harbor City Residents, waiting for the start of the ride to begin.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. (l-r) Jamie and David Yadgaroff, Margate residents, at the head of the pack ready to start the ride.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. Margate resident David Yadgaroff.
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. Margate resident Jamie Yadgaroff
On June 6 2021, the annual Le Tour De Downbeach Family Friendly Bike Ride was held with the starting line at Newport Ave and Boardwalk in Ventnor. Pocono Pines, PA resident Bruce Brownstein.
