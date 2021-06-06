 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Le Tour de Downbeach celebrates 12th annual ride
0 comments
top story

Le Tour de Downbeach celebrates 12th annual ride

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 12th annual Le Tour de Downbeach took place Sunday afternoon, taking advantage of beautiful weather.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The family-friendly 14-mile bicycle tour begins each year in Ventnor riding down the Boardwalk through Atlantic City with a turnaround at the Showboat Atlantic City, followed by a police escort through Margate and Longport and ending with a barbecue at Tomatoes restaurant on Amherst Avenue in Margate.

More than 200 people participated in the event put together in collaboration with Atlantic City, Ventnor, the Margate Business Association and Longport. The event began in 2008 as Le Tour de Ventnor.

Online

View a gallery of photo from Le Tour de Downbeach and a video from the bike ride at PressofAC.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Levi's sees post pandemic bump on trends, sizes

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News