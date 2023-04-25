ATLANTIC CITY — Le Dîner en Blanc is set to return to the resort June 24.

Last year's event featured more than 2,500 people dressed all in white, and organizers Natanya DiBona and Kayli Moran anticipate the same attendance or more this year.

“Our guests raved about the beauty of the beach and ocean and the friendly, relaxed vibe created by the backdrop," DiBona said in a news release. "Kayli and I really enjoyed working with Mayor Marty Small and his team last year, and we are committed to planning a fantastic event that shows off Atlantic City to even more guests this year."

Also known as the "Dinner in White," similar events have been held in about 140 cities in 40 countries worldwide.

The first Dîner en Blanc was held in Paris in 1988, and its location typically isn't known until the day of the event.

A waiting list is available on the Le Diner en Blanc Atlantic City website. Tickets are expected to go on sale in mid-May, with an exact sale date to be announced online.