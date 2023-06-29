LCMR school board says no to book bans

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Lower Cape May Regional School District will not ban books from the high school library, board member Gary Douglass said at the Wednesday meeting.

There may be a policy in the future addressing parents’ concerns with library material, board member Gary Douglass said at the meeting, but it will not be a ban.

Several community members attended the meeting to discuss a parent’s challenge to one of the library books, a memoir in the form of a graphic novel called “Gender Queer” by Maia Kokabe, exploring the author’s coming of age and coming to terms with non-binary gender identity.

Parents and residents crowded the small meeting room to support keeping the book available to students. Some of those who spoke said it is important for gay, trans and questioning students to have library materials that reflect their reality.

Brandon Saffold, a graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School, told the board he was taunted and bullied as a student, describing himself as the only openly gay student in his class. He said he was harassed into changing for gym in the nurse’s office rather than the locker room, and was almost banned from prom because his date was also male. A student at Princeton, he spoke at the meeting through a phone held by his mother, Nina Saffold.

“These are things that I don’t want any student to have to experience,” Brandon Saffold said. “Banning books opens a platform for discrimination and tolerance for harassing and bullying.”

Several other people also spoke in favor of keeping the book available to students.

But James Morris, the parent who wants the book off the shelves, told the board his concerns have nothing to do with gender or orientation, but are about the age appropriateness of explicit material included in “Gender Queer” and other books.

He had two more to which he also raised objections on Wednesday, including another coming-of-age graphic novel, “Flamer” by Mike Curato.

“I’m not here about LGBT stuff. I’m here about pornography,” Morris told the board on Wednesday. He said after the meeting he would not raise an objection to the board about a book in which a character has two dads, for instance, or with a gay protagonist.

But he believes the content of the books he objects to is wildly inappropriate for minors.

He made that clear at the meeting.

“Good evening adults who make pornographic images and material available to minors in the school,” Morris said to the board. “I wish that was in fact an exaggerated statement but unfortunately it is not.”

Morris read several passages that included sexually explicit descriptions, and showed an image from a graphic novel he said got him banned from the platform for a month when he posted it to Facebook.

“How does Facebook have stricter pornography policies than the school does? That’s insane,” Morris said, visibly upset during his statement. He left the board meeting immediately after.

Morris said he began his campaign with a solitary protest outside the school, but was told he could not be on school grounds.

After the meeting, some members of the school community said many classic books include questionable material, if taken out of context.

Reading a statement from the board, Douglass said the concerns raised were reviewed and addressed during a meeting of the curriculum committee on June 22. Several members of the committee read the book, and the others plan to read it when it becomes available.

“All committee members agree that book banning was not an appropriate course of action, but procedures would be possibly put in place for the upcoming school year to address this issue,” he said at the meeting.

“Gender Queer” topped the American Library Association’s list of the most challenged book of 2022. The organization said it saw the highest number of documented demands to censor library books or resources that year, with 1,269 incidents across the country. That’s nearly double the number for the previous year.

Most of the books on the library association’s list relate to LGBTQ content, but the list also books considered classics, including “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie.

Book challenges have been a part of education for decades, with parents and community members in the past raising objection to racial slurs in Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and obscene words in “The Catcher in the Rye” by J.D. Salinger.

The issue has taken on new prominence, with challenges to books in school and public libraries by the group Moms for Liberty, founded in Florida in 2021. The group has become a national force, and has backed school board candidates in Cape May County.

Organizers say they do not want to ban books, but do not want objectionable material in schools or purchased by tax dollars for public libraries. The organization has focused on issues of gender, sexuality and race, challenging what they describe as critical race theory in schools.

It has been described as an extremist organization by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Morris did not mention Moms for Liberty at the board meeting. At one point, he said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland would describe him as a domestic terrorist just for raising questions.

Outside the meeting, Morris said he did not want the books banned from the world, but he did want them off school library shelves.

At the meeting, several speakers said the board should trust its librarians in choosing appropriate material, and that students accessing books and other items including complicated subjects would do better to do so in an educational environment.

Most of the books are readily available to students elsewhere, they said. If anything, a ban will increase a young person’s interest, they said.

“I understand that people may have objections to it. Our freedoms are for everybody and not just for a select few,” said Debi de la Cretaz, a grandmother who said her children graduated from the high school. “If the parents do not want their children to read this book, then don’t let them read it.”

The Lower Cape May Regional school district includes a middle school and a high school, with students from Lower Township, Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point, with a budget of more than $35 million and more than 1,000 students in seventh through 12th grades.