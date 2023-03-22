Kids in third through sixth grades created flower arrangements to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day during the Garden Club of Long Beach Island’s Youth Garden Club meeting March 14.
The event was held at the Surf City branch of the Ocean County Library. The Youth Garden Club teaches gardening techniques, flower arranging and environmental issues to children from the Long Beach Island area.
Students decorated containers with shamrocks and then selected from green carnations, small ivory carnations, snow white baby’s breath and local island greens to fill them. The arrangements were topped off with tall, slender stems from the Bells of Ireland plant.
The students also learned how to make their own tissue paper flowers, which were added to the arrangements.
The Youth Garden Club is free to attend and meets monthly. For more information, call 609-494-2480 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org.
